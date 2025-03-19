NYESOM WIKE’S AMBITIOUS AGENDA

Amid controversies, Wike’s leadership offers valuable lessons for other political leaders, argues ABIODUN OLUWADARE

Since assuming office as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has embarked on an ambitious transformation agenda that has significantly reshaped Abuja’s infrastructural and administrative landscape. His tenure has been marked by rapid development, extensive road rehabilitation, urban expansion, and a commitment to executing long-overdue projects. However, his leadership has not been without controversy, particularly regarding his political battles in Rivers State and his assertive governance style.

Before becoming the FCT Minister, Wike served two terms as the Governor of Rivers State, where he was known for his infrastructural drive and strong political influence. Extensive road construction, urban renewal projects, and improvements in education and healthcare characterised his administration in Rivers. His ability to complete major abandoned projects, including flyovers, bridges, and new government buildings, showcased his determination to leave a lasting legacy.

While serving as governor, Wike was also deeply involved in national politics, playing a key role in the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His political manoeuvring and strong personality made him a dominant force in Rivers politics, often engaging in heated battles with political opponents. It remains uncertain whether he had an inkling of becoming the FCT Minister, but his appointment came as a surprise to many, given his history as a key figure in opposition politics. Nevertheless, his transition from a state governor to a federal minister in the opposition government has demonstrated his administrative adaptability and commitment to development.

Under Wike’s leadership, the FCT has witnessed accelerated infrastructure projects that had been stalled for years. Several major roads and bridges have been completed or rehabilitated, significantly improving connectivity within the capital in a short time. Areas that previously lacked basic amenities have seen rapid urban expansion, with new districts being opened up for development. This approach aligns with the long-term master plan of Abuja, which had hitherto suffered from years of neglect.

Additionally, Wike’s administration has overseen the execution of abandoned projects, ensuring that all six area councils of the FCT benefit from developmental initiatives. He has prioritized road networks, sanitation, street lighting, and beautification projects that have given Abuja a facelift within a short period. The renewed vigour in urban planning has attracted investors and fostered economic growth, positioning Abuja as a model capital city.

One of Wike’s key achievements has been his inclusivity in political appointments, a critical issue of national interest that had hitherto not been observed. Unlike previous administrations that concentrated positions within specific circles, Wike has distributed appointments across different ethnic and regional lines, reflecting the federal character principle. This approach has earned him a commendation for ensuring representation in the administration of the FCT.

However, his assertive leadership style has also attracted criticism. Some stakeholders view his governance as too centralized and aggressive, with decisions taken unilaterally without broader consultation. His straightforward and sometimes confrontational approach has drawn mixed reactions from political observers and citizens alike. Nevertheless, his decisive nature has ensured efficiency in project execution, making Abuja’s development more dynamic than before.

The role of surveillance technology in crime prevention and security management cannot be overstated. Across major global cities—from London to New York—Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) networks have played a crucial role in deterring crime, identifying perpetrators, and providing critical evidence for law enforcement and judicial processes. Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory should be no exception.

It is commendable that the Minister of the FCT has taken proactive steps to tackle insecurity in Abuja, with measures including demolishing criminal hideouts and strengthening policing efforts. However, sustaining these gains requires a more structured and technology-driven approach. One of the most effective ways to reinforce security in the capital city is the widespread deployment of CCTV cameras across key locations.

While some parts of Abuja already have CCTV coverage, a more expansive and well-integrated system is needed to ensure that all strategic areas—including markets, highways, public spaces, and government institutions—are under continuous surveillance. A robust CCTV network will not only deter criminal activities but also enhance intelligence gathering and improve security agencies’ response times.

Given its effectiveness in other global capitals, Abuja should fully embrace this modern security infrastructure. The government, in collaboration with private sector stakeholders, must prioritize the expansion of surveillance technology as part of its broader security strategy. By doing so, Abuja can take significant strides toward ensuring public safety, boosting investor confidence, and solidifying its reputation as a secure and well-monitored capital city.

Beyond the FCT, Wike remains entangled in political conflicts, particularly in his home state, Rivers. His ongoing political rivalry with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has kept him in the headlines. Accusations of undue influence in Rivers State’s governance and a perceived attempt to control political structures have fueled tensions, drawing reactions from various political actors. This power struggle has led to divisions within the PDP and placed Wike at the centre of numerous controversies.

Additionally, his dual role as an influential national politician and FCT Minister has raised concerns about his ability to focus exclusively on Abuja’s development without political distractions from Rivers State. However, Wike has repeatedly maintained that his commitment to transforming the FCT remains his top priority, regardless of external political pressures.

Despite the controversies, Wike’s tenure in the FCT is shaping up to be one of the most impactful in recent history. His ability to push through major infrastructural projects while navigating political battles demonstrates his resilience and administrative acumen. However, sustaining this momentum will require striking a balance between governance and political manoeuvring.

As Abuja continues to witness rapid transformation under Wike, the question remains: Will his legacy be defined by the tangible development he has brought to the FCT, or will his political entanglements overshadow his achievements? Only time will tell, but for now, his imprint on Nigeria’s capital is undeniable. He has created a big shoe for whoever will succeed him as FCT Minister.

The transformation of the Federal Capital Territory under the leadership of Nyesom Wike has been both remarkable and contentious. His tenure has been marked by bold infrastructural developments, urban renewal initiatives, and a hands-on governance style that has reshaped the capital. From road expansions and modernized public spaces to enhanced sanitation and regulatory enforcement, Wike’s policies have left an indelible mark on Abuja’s landscape.

However, this progress has not been without controversy. His uncompromising approach to governance, particularly in areas of demolition exercises and policy enforcement, has sparked debates about the balance between development and displacement. While some laud his commitment to restoring Abuja’s master plan and addressing urban decay, others criticize the perceived heavy-handedness of his methods.

Ultimately, Wike’s leadership of the FCT presents a paradox—one of undeniable progress tempered by political and social tensions. As his tenure unfolds, history will judge whether his legacy is defined more by the infrastructure he built or the debates he ignited. What remains clear is that his impact on the FCT will be enduring, shaping the discourse on urban governance and development in Nigeria for years to come.

Beyond Abuja, Wike’s leadership offers valuable lessons for other political leaders. His bold decision-making, dedication to infrastructural development, and ability to execute projects with urgency set a standard that should be emulated. While his assertive style may not appeal to all, the results of his governance cannot be ignored. Nigerian leaders at all levels should take inspiration from his commitment to urban transformation and his resolve to overcome bureaucratic bottlenecks. By prioritizing tangible development, fostering inclusivity in governance, and remaining steadfast in their vision, leaders can leave lasting legacies that transcend political disputes.

Wike’s tenure in the FCT is a testament to what focused leadership can achieve, and his model should serve as a benchmark for others aspiring to drive meaningful change.

Col Oluwadare (rtd) writes from the

Department of Political Science,

Nigerian Defence Academy,

Kaduna