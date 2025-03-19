  • Wednesday, 19th March, 2025

LASIMRA, NCC Collaborate to Strengthen Telecoms Infrastructure in Lagos

Business | 1 hour ago

Emma Okonji

The Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance & Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), has collaborated with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to strengthen telecommunications infrastructure in Lagos State.

LASIMRA recently visited NCC in its headquarters in Abuja to discuss collaboration and ways of improving telecommunications sector in Lagos State.  The LASIMRA delegation was led by its Chief Executive Officer, Prince Oyekanmi Elegushi, alongside members of the senior management team.

The delegation was warmly received by the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, and the commission’s management team.

The meeting was further enriched by the presence of representatives from the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), led by its Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and its Publicity Secretary, Damian Udeh.

Discussions focused on addressing critical issues affecting the industry, with particular emphasis on the security and protection of telecoms infrastructure in Lagos State. LASIMRA reiterated the need for effective oversight and safeguarding of all essential assets under the jurisdiction of the Lagos State government.

A key highlight of the meeting was the tower enumeration project, which is a comprehensive audit initiative aimed at identifying all distressed communication infrastructure across Lagos. LASIMRA also raised concerns about damages to public infrastructure caused by some operators during fibre deployment and reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing appropriate penalties to preserve public assets.

