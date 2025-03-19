International Women’s Month: Arise News Honours Women Making Impact

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos, Emmanuel Addeh and James Emejo in Abuja Nume Ekeghe and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos





Nigeria’s history is rich with the contributions of remarkable women who have shaped the nation across various fields. From politics to business, activism to the arts, Nigerian women have consistently broken barriers, challenged societal norms, and paved the way for future generations.

ARISE NEWS has decided to hounour some Nigerian women who by dint of hard work have distinguished themselves nationally and globally.

Despite several inhibitions, their resilience, intellect, and unwavering commitment to progress continue to inspire change both locally and globally. Throughout history, Nigerian women have fought for equal rights, revolutionised healthcare and demonstrated leadership.

In contemporary times, figures like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed, among others, have brought global recognition to Nigeria, proving that women are key drivers of innovation, policy, and cultural transformation.

In this piece, THISDAY explores the stories of Nigerian women who have made—and are still making—a significant difference, highlighting their achievements, struggles, and the impact of their work on society.