Tinubu Meets With Akpabio, Abass, Security Chiefs Amid Rivers Crisis

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is holding an ’emergency’ meeting with principal officers of the National Assembly and top security chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

In attendance are President for the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and key security officials, including the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Also at the meeting were the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, it may however not be unconnected with the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, where 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, are pushing for the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The political standoff has raised tensions in the state, leading to fears of instability.

The meeting also follows a pipeline explosion that rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The blast, which occurred Monday night near the Bodo-Bonny Road, has further heightened concerns over security and stability in the oil-rich region.

