Gtext Holdings Celebrates Cosmas Maduka’s Legacy with Street Naming in Lagos

Iyke Bede

In recognition of his hard work, resilience, and business acumen, Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Cosmas Maduka, founder of Coscharis Group, has been honoured by real estate company Gtext Holdings with a street named after him at Jasper Housing Estate, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Receiving the recognition, Maduka acknowledged the weight of the honour and the responsibility that comes with it. He shared his thoughts, saying, “It’s exciting and very humbling for me to know that someone else thought it appropriate to do this in my honour. Like I said earlier, it puts a lot of weight on me to live up to expectations because you can’t afford to mess up when people put such confidence in you.”

He continued: “Every day of my life at 66, I want to live to add value—as a fertilizer to the young generation—because there’s nothing more. In 14 years, I’ll be 80. So my life is only worth living today if I can positively impact any young man or woman, giving them inspiration and a beacon of hope.”

Chairman of Gtext Holdings, Stephen Akintayo, explained that Maduka was the first notable figure to be honoured, adding that as the estate develops, other inspiring personalities will also be recognised. Gtext chose Maduka for his humble beginnings, marked by diligence, perseverance, and resourcefulness, which led to the creation of Coscharis Group.

“If somebody has done business for 50 years—this year makes it 50—it’s something we younger entrepreneurs definitely have to look up to and dream about. And particularly for an organisation like his, which started with little resources. He didn’t have a PhD or all the degrees, yet he has built a multinational. There is something powerful about that story,” said Akintayo.

Spicing up the ceremony, gospel artiste Ada Ehi delivered a medley of gospel songs that not only uplifted the crowd but also added a profound sense of gratitude and celebration, honouring Maduka’s biopic-worthy journey.