  • Monday, 17th March, 2025

Direct Remittances to NigeriaTotaled $1.92bn in 2024, $180m in First Two Months of 2025

Business | 1 hour ago

Nume Ekeghe

Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has showed that direct remittance inflows into Nigeria totaled $1.92 billion in 2024, reflecting a slight decline from the $1.98 billion recorded in the previous year.

Despite this dip, remittances continued to play a critical role in supporting household income and foreign exchange liquidity. The data also revealed that January and February 2025 have already recorded $180 million in direct remittances, with $125.6 million in January and $54.4 million in February, suggesting a cautious start to the year.

Analysis of the CBN data showed that the year 2024 began with relatively strong inflows of $138.6 million in January. However, February saw a dramatic decline to $39.1 million, marking the lowest monthly figure of the year. This drop was likely influenced by seasonal factors and economic uncertainties affecting the diaspora. March saw a modest recovery, with remittances rising to $104.9 million, signaling a gradual stabilisation.

Remittance inflows picked up significantly in the second quarter, with April recording $193.3 million—a strong rebound from the previous quarter. The trend continued in May, which recorded $365.4 million, the highest inflow of the year. June followed with $270.5 million, maintaining a robust level of inflows as Nigerians abroad sent more funds home, possibly due to mid-year financial obligations such as school fees and investment commitments.

The third quarter of the year saw another round of volatility. July’s remittances plunged to $72.2 million, marking a sharp drop from the strong June figures. However, August rebounded with $131 million, suggesting a renewed inflow of funds from the diaspora. This was followed by September’s surge to $230.3 million, reinforcing the vital role of remittances in Nigeria’s economy.

As the year drew to a close, inflows experienced further fluctuations. October recorded a dip to $64.3 million, but November rebounded with $127.1 million. Finally, December ended the year with $173.7 million, the strongest performance since June, likely fueled by holiday-related spending and increased financial support from Nigerians abroad.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.