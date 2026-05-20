Nigeria, China Target Creative Economy, Tourism as New Frontier for Bilateral Growth

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and China are moving to deepen cooperation in tourism, heritage preservation, and the creative economy as both countries seek to unlock new economic opportunities beyond traditional trade and infrastructure partnerships.

The renewed push was unveiled during the 2026 China Tourism Day celebration hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria in Abuja, where officials from both countries identified tourism and cultural exchange as emerging pillars of economic diplomacy and sustainable development.

Chinese cultural envoy, Yang Jianxing, said both nations were now positioning tourism and creative industries as strategic tools for strengthening bilateral ties, promoting cultural understanding and expanding people-to-people exchanges.

He noted that under the framework of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, fresh areas of cooperation were being explored in cultural innovation, tourism promotion, heritage conservation and talent development.

According to him, China and Nigeria share deep historical civilizations and globally recognised tourism assets capable of attracting international attention and boosting economic value.

Yang pointed to cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, Mount Tai, Nigeria’s Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove and Zuma Rock as symbols of enduring civilizations with strong tourism potential.

He stressed that joint cultural programmes, including the Happy Chinese New Year celebrations and China-Nigeria Cultural and Tourism Festivals, had continued to strengthen diplomatic relations through artistic performances, exhibitions and cultural showcases.

Yang also encouraged more Nigerians to explore tourism and educational opportunities in China while expressing optimism that more Chinese tourists would increasingly discover Nigeria’s cultural richness and hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Permanent Secretary Abdulkarim Ibrahim said Nigeria was looking to leverage its partnership with China to accelerate growth in tourism and the creative sector.

He revealed that Nigerian acrobats trained in China were already performing internationally, projecting Nigeria’s cultural identity across global stages.

Ibrahim described China’s achievements in tourism infrastructure, cultural preservation, and urban aesthetics as a development model from which Nigeria could draw critical lessons.

He maintained that Nigeria’s vast but underdeveloped tourism and creative assets could become major contributors to economic diversification, employment generation, and foreign exchange earnings if properly harnessed.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy is intensifying efforts to attract strategic international partnerships capable of driving investment, innovation and capacity development across the tourism value chain.

He called for stronger collaboration between stakeholders in both countries to preserve cultural heritage, empower creative talents, and position tourism as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“Together, we can build a tourism sector that is resilient, globally competitive, and beneficial to future generations,” Ibrahim said.