Radda Orders Immediate Rehabilitation of Collapsed Katsina Earth Dams

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has directed the state Ministry of Water Resources to urgently conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of two collapsed earth dams located at Kore village and Majen Wayya in Batagarawa and Charanchi Local Government Areas of the state.

He gave the directives on Tuesday at Government House, Katsina, while receiving a high-powered delegation of stakeholders, including members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the collapse of the dams is a pressing infrastructural challenge that must be addressed without delay in order to safeguard food production and strengthen food security across the state.

Describing them as essential infrastructure that supports irrigation farming, rural livelihoods, and agricultural productivity in the affected communities, Radda noted that the assessment is the first critical step towards the rehabilitation of the dams.

He stressed the urgency of restoring the facilities, noting that thousands of farmers rely on them for water supply and agricultural activities.

Radda said: “We must act quickly to restore these dams because our farmers depend on them for their livelihoods. Agriculture remains central to our development agenda, and water infrastructure is key to achieving that goal.

“We will not ignore any issue that affects the welfare and productivity of our people. Thousands of our farmers rely on these damaged dams for water supply and agricultural activities. We must rehabilitate them.”

He further assured them that the rehabilitation works would receive prompt approval upon submission of the technical report, reiterating that agricultural development remains a top priority of his administration.

On the political realignment, Governor Radda welcomed the new entrants into the APC and assured them of equal treatment and full inclusion.

He directed the state chairman of the party, Dr. Bashir Gambo Saulawa, to ensure their smooth integration into all party structures.

“Everyone coming into our party will be given equal opportunity to contribute and participate,” he stated.

He called on the new members to actively engage in grassroots mobilization and public enlightenment on the achievements of his administration, as well as to support the APC ahead of future elections.

He reiterated that his administration has recorded significant progress in key sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure development, youth and women empowerment and security.

Earlier, the state Chairman of APC, Saulawa, dismissed criticisms against the administration as politically motivated.

He said the government’s achievements are visible across key sectors, particularly healthcare, education, empowerment initiatives, and security strengthening.

The leader of the defectors, Alhaji Hamza Dalhatu, reaffirmed the commitment of defecting ADC and PDP members to the APC in support of Governor Radda ahead of the forthcoming general election.

He noted that a significant number of ADC members in the area, alongside several PDP ward chairmen, had resolved to join the APC and work for the success of the administration.

He appealed for the rehabilitation of the two earth dams, noting that they were originally constructed during his tenure as a member of the House of Representatives.