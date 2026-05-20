BATN Foundation Wins 2026 Sustainability Award

Peace Obi

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has been honoured with the ‘Best Sustainability in Agriculture & Food Security Award of Excellence’ at the 2026 West Africa Innovation Awards.

The award was in recognition of the Foundation’s enduring commitment to transforming agriculture and rural livelihoods across Nigeria.

A statement made available to THISDAY, revealed that the Foundation, through its various programmes, has impacted over 1.7 million value chain actors — equipping them with the knowledge, tools and support systems required to improve yields, access markets, and participate more meaningfully in agricultural value chains.

As a result, the Foundation helped in repositioning agriculture from a subsistence activity into a viable and scalable enterprise capable of driving inclusive economic growth and strengthening national food security.

Speaking on the award, the General Manager, BATNF, Mr. Oludare Odusanya, described the recognition as both an affirmation of impact and a call to deepen the Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development.

According to Odusanya, the recognition affirms the Foundation’s decades of sustained investment in building resilient agricultural systems, empowering rural communities, and unlocking the economic potential embedded within Nigeria’s agribusiness landscape.

In his words: “This award is a strong validation of our journey and the impact we have been privileged to make in the lives of farmers and rural communities across Nigeria. At BATN Foundation, we believe agriculture holds the key to economic empowerment and food security, and we remain committed to driving sustainable, inclusive and innovative solutions that unlock this potential.

“More importantly, this recognition challenges us to deepen our impact, expand our partnerships and continue shaping a future where agriculture works for everyone.”

He noted that from inception, BATNF has consistently pursued a long-term, systems-driven approach to agricultural development, moving beyond short-term interventions to creating sustainable ecosystems that enhance productivity, strengthen enterprise growth, and build community resilience.

A defining feature of the Foundation’s work is stated to be its deliberate focus on youth engagement, recognising that the future of agriculture depends on a new generation of skilled and motivated agripreneurs.

Through initiatives such as Farmers for the Future (F4F), implemented in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), BATNF has played a pivotal role in reshaping perceptions of agriculture among young Nigerians.

The programme provides hands-on training, mentorship, and enterprise support, creating pathways for sustainable livelihoods and positioning agriculture as a dynamic sector with significant economic opportunity.

Central to BATNF’s success is said to be the collaborative approach, which brings together government institutions, development partners, private sector players and local communities to co-create and implement solutions that are both scalable and sustainable.

By strengthening agricultural value chains, improving market access and supporting enterprise development, the Foundation continues to play a catalytic role in advancing food security, reducing rural poverty and fostering economic resilience.

“As Nigeria and the wider West African region confront evolving challenges around food systems, climate resilience and youth unemployment, BATNF’s work offers a compelling example of what is possible when innovation, consistency, and partnership are aligned.

“With this latest recognition, the Foundation is well-positioned to scale its interventions further, deepening its focus on sustainable agriculture, youth empowerment, and long-term rural development, while continuing to shape agriculture as a cornerstone of inclusive economic transformation,” the statement read.