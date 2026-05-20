FuelTree, Carbon Markets and Nigeria’s Clean Cooking Opportunity

Omolabake Fasogbon

An estimated 175 million to 180 million Nigerians still lack access to clean cooking energy, according to tracking data from the World Bank and the International Energy Agency (IEA), which show that roughly 83 to 84 per cent of the country’s population continues to rely on firewood, charcoal and other polluting biomass fuels for daily cooking. Despite Nigeria’s vast gas reserves and growing energy ambitions, clean cooking remains inaccessible to the overwhelming majority of households, particularly across rural communities where traditional cooking methods still dominate everyday life.

The consequences extend far beyond energy access alone. Research referenced by the State of Global Air estimates that more than 78,000 Nigerians die annually from household air pollution linked to traditional cooking practices, while the continued dependence on fuelwood contributes significantly to deforestation and environmental degradation across the country. Yet beyond the health and environmental burden lies another challenge that receives far less attention: the clean cooking sector still lacks reliable visibility into how energy is actually consumed at the household level. Policymakers, financiers and climate investors often struggle to track refill behaviour, long-term adoption patterns, or measurable emission reductions with precision, leaving much of the ecosystem dependent on fragmented surveys and broad estimates.

That data gap may be one of the biggest reasons Nigeria’s clean cooking ecosystem has struggled to scale sustainably despite growing policy attention and private-sector participation. Financial institutions remain cautious about sectors they cannot monitor effectively, while carbon finance systems require measurable and verifiable proof of impact before projects can attract serious climate-linked investment. In practical terms, one of Nigeria’s most important development sectors has continued to operate with limited operational intelligence around its actual last-mile performance.

This is where organisations such as FuelTree are beginning to attract attention within the emerging clean cooking ecosystem. Through its Verified Consumption and Revenue Monitoring (VCRM) infrastructure, FuelTree is developing a system designed to make household LPG consumption measurable, verifiable, and financially traceable in real time. Rather than relying solely on periodic estimates or manually compiled reporting systems, the model focuses on generating structured consumption intelligence capable of improving visibility across household clean cooking usage patterns.

The significance of this approach extends beyond operational efficiency alone. By introducing stronger consumption visibility into the ecosystem, clean cooking begins to evolve from being viewed primarily as a social intervention into a measurable economic and environmental infrastructure category. Consumption trends become easier to analyse over time, adoption behaviour can be tracked more accurately, and stakeholders gain stronger insight into usage patterns across different communities and demographics. This level of visibility has the potential to improve forecasting, operational planning, and long-term ecosystem development.

The financing implications are particularly important. One of the largest barriers limiting investment into clean cooking infrastructure has always been uncertainty. Without reliable visibility into household consumption behaviour, lenders and financiers often struggle to assess project viability, repayment sustainability, or long-term operational performance confidently. As a result, capital flows into household energy systems have remained below the scale required to address Nigeria’s clean cooking deficit comprehensively.

Structured monitoring infrastructure capable of generating verifiable consumption data could help change that dynamic by reducing informational uncertainty and improving confidence among financial institutions and ESG-focused investors increasingly seeking projects with measurable social and environmental outcomes. This becomes even more relevant as climate-linked financing continues to expand globally, with investors placing growing emphasis on systems capable of demonstrating verifiable impact.

The implications for carbon finance may be even more transformative. Carbon markets depend heavily on measurement, reporting and verification. To generate credible carbon credits, emissions reductions must be measurable, reportable and independently verifiable. Historically, household energy systems have struggled to meet these standards because consumption data has often been inconsistent, manually compiled, or difficult to authenticate at scale.

This is where digitally monitored clean cooking infrastructure becomes particularly relevant. Real-time consumption visibility creates stronger foundations for validating emissions reductions within recognised carbon accounting frameworks. In effect, everyday household cooking activity can potentially become part of a structured environmental value chain capable of attracting international climate finance and sustainability-linked investment.

That opportunity is no longer theoretical. According to data referenced by the Clean Cooking Alliance, Nigeria already has multiple registered cookstove-related carbon-credit projects generating millions of carbon credits, demonstrating growing international interest in the sector’s climate-finance potential. What has often been missing, however, is the infrastructure capable of scaling verification and strengthening confidence around measurable impact.

The broader implication is that the future of clean cooking may depend not only on distributing cleaner fuels but also on building intelligent systems capable of measuring, verifying, and optimising how energy is consumed. Renewable energy systems already rely on performance analytics and real-time monitoring infrastructure. Clean cooking systems are increasingly moving in the same direction.

Nigeria’s clean cooking challenge has never been solely about fuel distribution. It has also been about visibility. Without measurable consumption data, financing becomes more difficult, climate opportunities remain underdeveloped, and large-scale adoption becomes harder to sustain. But once household energy usage becomes measurable, entirely new possibilities begin to emerge across financing, carbon markets, operational planning, and long-term sustainability