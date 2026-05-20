Winners Emerge at MTN Nigeria Inaugural MIP Alumni Awards

MTN Nigeria on Sunday, May 17, 2026, celebrated outstanding alumni of its Media Innovation Programme (MIP) at the MIP Alumni Award Night held at the MTN Event Centre, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos. The event brought together fellows, media professionals, innovators, and industry stakeholders to recognise impactful storytelling, innovation, and contributions to media development across Africa.

The Social Impact Story of the Year award with a ₦1 million prize, was presented to Johnstone Kpilaakaa, Sub-Editor and Head of Standards at HumAngle Media, for his report, “What’s Left of Benue State’s Deserted Communities?” The story was recognised for spotlighting the realities of displacement and abandoned communities in Benue State, drawing attention to pressing humanitarian and social issues.

For her report, “360 Tbps at the Shore, Buffering Inland: Why Nigeria’s Broadband Promise Remains Unfulfilled,” Royal Ibeh, Head of Tech Desk at BusinessDay, received the Digital Storyteller of the Year award with ₦1 million prize and one-year MTN internet subscription. The report stood out for its examination of the disconnect between Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure ambitions and the internet realities experienced by millions of Nigerians.

Recognition for MIP Fellow of the Year went to Victory Wilson, Broadcast Journalist and News Anchor at Silverbird Television, for her contributions to mental health advocacy, youth engagement, and purpose-driven storytelling. Through broadcasting and public conversations centred on emotional well-being, Wilson has continued to use media as a tool for social impact and awareness. She was awarded a ₦1.5 million cash prize.

The Media Innovator of the Year award, regarded as the night’s top honour, was presented to Chioma Chinyere Chukwuemeka, News Lead at Radio Sapientia 95.3FM Onitsha, who also received a ₦3 million prize for Universal Multimedia Impact Resources (UMIR), an AI-powered social impact platform focused on digital safety, ethical technology education, and youth empowerment. The initiative was recognised for combining media, technology, and education to support women, girls, and young people.

Welcoming the fifth cohort and reflecting on the programme’s growth, Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, represented by Chineze Gbenga-Oluwatoye, described the Media Innovation Programme as a platform built on collaboration, growth, and shared impact. “You have joined something truly special. MIP is more than a fellowship; it is a community of people committed to learning, growth, and shaping the future of media together. For those just joining, this is your opportunity to write your own story, build meaningful connections, and maximise the experiences ahead of you. We are proud of what this programme has become, proud of the alumni who continue to make an impact across the industry, and excited about the journey ahead for the new cohort.”

Launched in 2022 in partnership with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, the Media Innovation Programme has become one of Nigeria’s leading media capacity development initiatives. Through training, mentorship, and international exposure, the programme continues to equip journalists, broadcasters, digital creators, and media professionals with the tools needed to succeed in an increasingly digital media landscape.