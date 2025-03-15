Shettima: FG Committed To Plateau’s Stability, Economic Dev’t 

* Hails state govt for sustaining peace on the plateau

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring lasting peace, stability and economic development in Plateau State and across Nigeria.

Speaking on Saturday in Jos during his condolence visit to the National Chairman, Council of Ulama Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, the vice-president emphasised the administration’s determination to foster national unity and progress.

According to him, “President Bola Tinubu specifically directed me to convey his heartfelt condolences and to assure the people of Plateau that this administration places high premium on the peace and economic prosperity of this strategic state. We recognise the critical role Plateau plays in our national cohesion and development agenda.”

Shettima, who was in Jos to commiserate with Sheikh Jingir over the death of his close associate, Sheikh Saidu Hassan Jingir, commended Plateau State government’s peace-building efforts.

“We must acknowledge and applaud the tireless efforts of the state government in maintaining the peace we now enjoy in Plateau. This administration will continue to support these initiatives because without peace, there can be no meaningful development,” he said.

While offering prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Sheikh Saidu Hassan Jingir, who served as the Deputy National Chairman of the Ulama Council of JIBWIS, Shettima also prayed for peace, stability, cohesion and progress across the nation.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that better days lie ahead. The economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are designed with the long-term prosperity of our nation in mind. We are already seeing early positive indicators, and we ask for your continued patience and support,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Sheikh Jingir expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima for their show of compassion during this difficult period.

“This visit demonstrates the human side of governance that often goes unnoticed. We are deeply touched by this gesture,” Sheikh Jingir said.

“We are grateful to Allah for the good work President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are doing for Nigeria. True leadership requires commitment and patience with the people at all times, and this administration has shown both.”

The religious leader specifically praised the government’s responsiveness to infrastructure needs.

“When we requested that the Jos-Saminaka-Kaduna road be fixed, you not only listened but acted swiftly. The Federal Executive Council’s approval of N33 billion for the reconstruction of that critical road is evidence of a government that cares for its citizens,” he noted.

On the administration’s economic policies, Sheikh Jingir was unequivocal in his assessment, saying: “The economic and agricultural initiatives of this government have begun yielding tangible results. We are witnessing a gradual but steady reduction in the prices of essential commodities, particularly foodstuff. This offers hope to ordinary Nigerians and validates the direction of your policies.”

The cleric also spoke on the security situation in Plateau State, saying: “I am pleased to inform you that peace has come to stay in our beloved state. The followers of Islam, Christianity and other faiths have collectively resolved to embrace peaceful coexistence as the only path forward.

“This unity of purpose was clearly demonstrated during the funeral of our departed brother, Sheikh Saidu Hassan Jingir, when people from diverse religious backgrounds and all sections of the state gathered in unprecedented numbers to pay their respects. This is the Plateau we want to see and build upon.

“While we mourn our loss, we submit to the will of Allah. Death is inevitable for all mortals, and we find solace in the exemplary life our brother lived.”

The vice-president was received at the Yakubu Gowon Airport by the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Josephine Piyo.

His delegation included the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Wase; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice-President), Aliyu Modibbo Umar.