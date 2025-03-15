Dabiri-Erewa Commends US based Non-Profit Organisation’s Impact in Nigeria’s Healthcare

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The impact of U-VOL Foundation, a United States-based international healthcare relief non-profit organisation, in development of healthcare in the country has been commended by the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement on Thursday signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, applauded the U-VOL Foundation for completing their Second Maternal Health Training Session at St. Charles Hospital and Maternity, Adoka, Benue State, Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that the U-VOL Foundation has truly justified the National Diaspora Merit Award bestowed on the Foundation last July 2024, during the National Diaspora Day Celebrations, for their consistency in upscaling healthcare delivery in Nigeria, urging the Foundation never to rest on its oars.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer, U-VOL Foundation, Mrs. Faith Adole, is said to believe that consistent and intentional healthcare services to the underserved communities is a call to volunteerism and giving back to society.

Adole stated that the two-day intensive programme, trained 19 healthcare providers: nurses, midwives, public health physicians and community health workers. They were equipped with life-saving skills to improve Maternal and Neotal outcomes in Adoka communities.

The U-VOL Foundation CEO is optimistic that equipping midwives with essential tools and also facilitating the donation of 19 direct Relief Midwife kits to St. Charles Hospital and Maternity, each kit containing 61 essential items, providing midwives with necessary resources to perform 50 safe facility-based births, is heartwarming,

She further stated that: “This programme is just the beginning. By continuing to train midwives, Public health workers and physicians, and by collaborating with institutions like the state Ministry of Health and Medical Teaching institutions, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, we are laying the foundations for long-term Maternal Health improvements in Nigeria.”

Over the course of the training, participants engaged in hands-on learning covering key maternal and neonatal health topics, including: Life-Saving Resuscitation Techniques (Neonatal & Maternal Resuscitation); Pre-Eclampsia and Eclampsia Management; Complex Birth Complications (Shoulder Dystocia, Multiple Births, etc.); Family Planning and Birth Control Options; Handling Obstetric Emergencies (Postpartum Hemorrhage and Other Critical Emergencies); Emergency Cesarean Section & Surgical Skills; Infection Control in Maternal & Neonatal Care

The training was facilitated by a team of experienced medical professionals, including: Dr. Irowa Omoregie – OBGYN and Head of Department: Obstetrics & Gynecology, Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State, Nigeria; Dr. Nana Emeribe – Public Health Physician and U-VOL Foundation Lead Volunteer Health Programmes Coordinator; Grace Ohepo & Ene Adakole – Nurse Midwives from FUHSO; Oluwafemi Amusa – Medical Student & Health Programs Intern, U-VOL Foundation; Oladotun Ajayi – Public Health Nurse & U-VOL Volunteer.

As part of its ongoing commitment to equipping midwives with essential tools, U-VOL Foundation facilitated the donation of 19 direct relief midwife kits to St. Charles Hospital.

Each kit contains 61 essential items, providing midwives with the necessary resources to perform 50 safe facility-based births.

“Our goal is not just to provide training but to create sustainable solutions that empower the local workforce,” Adole said, noting that: “This pilot programme is just the beginning. By continuing to train midwives, public health workers, and physicians, and by collaborating with institutions like the State Ministry of Health and medical teaching institutions, we are laying the foundation for long-term maternal health improvements in Nigeria.”

The U-VOL Foundation (United Vessels of Love) Foundation is a U.S.-based international healthcare relief non-profit, dedicated to improving health equity in underserved communities. Incorporated in 2015, U-VOL provides medical relief, health education, women’s empowerment, and clean water initiatives in underserved communities across five African nations, and the United States.

Through programmes like ValueHer, U-VOL empowers healthcare workers with essential skills, resources, and training to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes. The organisation works closely with local partners, governments, and healthcare institutions to develop sustainable solutions for long-term impact.

U-VOL Foundation has served Benue State since 2016, implementing primary care health relief missions, maternal health programmes, and clean water initiatives.

Through the ValueHer Initiative, U-VOL remains committed to expanding its impact across Nigeria.