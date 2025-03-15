Alexandra Asogwa: I Focus on Self Improvement, Growth While Exploring New Passions

Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, since hitting limelight, has built a career pushing creative boundaries across entertainment, fashion, and content creation, working with some of the biggest brands within and outside Nigeria. Intentional about the ventures she explores, she offers a peek into her new fashion brand, Lerksea, which is for women. Ferdinand Ekechukwu brings the excerpts:

he month of March is for celebrating women. As a woman what does this month mean to you?

This month means celebrating the strength of femininity and a reminder of our capabilities. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action”. This is about pushing boundaries and creating meaningful impact across multiple fronts. As a filmmaker, lifestyle influencer, anti-bullying activist, and founder of a self-improvement and clothing brand, I’m dedicated to simultaneously driving change in several spaces. It means taking bold steps to challenge norms, inspire others, and amplify voices that need to be heard. It’s about making purposeful impact, expanding our reach, and empowering others to act alongside us.

From reality TV to becoming a filmmaker, influencer, and now a fashion entrepreneur, how has your journey shaped the way you approach new opportunities?

My journey has taught me to block out the noise and resist external pressures while being in control of my self-induced pressures. I’ve learnt to not do it because others are doing it or because people want me to do it. With new opportunities, I focus on those that align with my values, principles, goals, and vision, ensuring they truly resonate with who I am and where I want to go.

What drives your creative expression, and how do you decide which ventures to explore?

My creative expression is largely driven by my mood and personal experiences. I explore ventures that resonate with me profoundly and speak to my passions at the time, whether it’s entertainment, fashion, or digital content.

Your storytelling—whether in film, digital content, or fashion—always carries a bold and unique perspective. What inspires your vision across these different mediums?

My authenticity drives my storytelling, and I see a story in everything. My racing mind, The voices in my head, my intrusive thoughts, the creative intuitions I’ve been blessed with I was scared to show in avoidance of being considered doing too much or making others feel like they aren’t doing enough, and my commitment to embracing originality and individuality. I’ve learned to own my unique perspective and trust my instincts, refusing to follow the crowd.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned about staying authentic in an industry that constantly demands reinvention?

Staying authentic can be a struggle. Losing authenticity can lead to self-doubt, losing oneself, and fighting to belong. With authenticity, your faithful supporters and community will always find you, even if it takes time and consistency. If I constantly reinvent myself to please others and follow sort living trends, I risk losing who I am and alienating those who resonate with my true self. Instead of reinventing, I focus on self-improvement and growth while exploring new passions along the way. I also change as I grow, so different people can relate to my person at various phases of my life. Ultimately, I do it for myself and the tribe that relates at the time.

You recently announced the launch of a new fashion brand, Lerksea. What inspired this project, and how does it reflect your personal style?

I dress to match my mood or the occasion, and I’ve always been the type to surpass expectations and live on my terms. Lerksea is inspired by my desire to create something that embodies the power of individuality, daring to defy limitations and showing up in style by just being yourself. It’s a fusion of calm, yet loud boldness, originality, freedom of expression, and being. Lerksea is more than just a brand; it’s a celebration of unapologetic confidence and authenticity. It’s for the women who have been told to tone it down simply because their very existence threatens the insecurities of others, for women who break boundaries and live outside the box.

What statement do you hope Lerksea makes?

When you see a woman wearing a Lerksea outfit, the statement is: I dare to defy limitations, and I don’t apologise for being. I’m one of one, and I know my value. I don’t feel threatened by the existence of others because there is no need for competition where authenticity leads. I celebrate people’s wins. I understand that my crown is uniquely mine, and yours is on your head, too. I’m a blend of minimalism and boldness, with a taste for elegance, creativity, and a fearless attitude toward life.

You had earlier hinted the upcoming launch would feature a short film and a mini fashion show. What made you take this approach?

My excitement for what has been created. My target audience appreciates creativity. I also pride myself on forging my own path. I’m a sucker for good storytelling, crisp visuals, and creativity generally. I approach everything from a deeper perspective than meets the eye on a regular day.

Beyond fashion and entertainment, what’s next for Alex Unusual? Are there dream projects or industries you’re looking to explore?

It’s natural for my creativity to be a part of everything. I’d love to direct quality music videos, but outside entertainment and fashion, I already run a self-improvement brand: “Youvolving”. I’d also like to establish an organisation dedicated to combatting bullying in schools, homes, and workplaces. I’ll love to impact and redirect on the right path, the lives of people who have been made to feel insignificant in any way, and help create a safe learning environment for children and a safe working/ existing space for adults. These initiatives align with my commitment to using my creativity to drive positive change and support the well-being of others.