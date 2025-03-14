  • Friday, 14th March, 2025

Energy Expert Seeks Improved, Accurate, Energy Accounting System in Nigeria

Business | 18 minutes ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A multidimensional energy expert and policy analyst,  Mr. Abdulrazaq Hamzat at the weekend called for improved and transparent energy accounting  system in order to ensure planning and investment derivation of the energy sector in the country.

Hamzat who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin on the sidelines of  the recent announcement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regarding a new peak generation of 5,713.60MW as misleading and incomplete tasked the agency to seek more collaboration with other agencies like  National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) in order to achieve standard electricity accounting system in the country.

He argued  that, the recent comment on the electricity generation  distorts Nigeria’s true electricity landscape because  over 12000MW electricity excluded from national accounting.

Hamzat said that, “there is  need for a holistic and transparent reporting system that captures the full spectrum of electricity generation beyond grid generation”.

Hamzat, who is also the Executive Director of the Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), stated  that, “Nigeria’s electricity generation should not be assessed solely based on grid transmission data.

 “A proper energy accounting framework must incorporate grid-based generation, captive power, embedded generation, and independent power producer (IPP) contributions. Otherwise, we are not getting the full picture”.

