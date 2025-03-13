Transnational Education as Alternative Solution to Africa’s ‘Japa’ Problem

Isime Esene

As Africa continues to assert itself on the global stage, its education systems must evolve to meet the demands of an interconnected world. Transnational Education (TNE), which is the delivery of education across national borders, presents a compelling model that can bridge the gap between global academic standards and the growing aspirations of African students.

The United Kingdom, being a longstanding provider of quality education for aspiring Africans, has witnessed a sharp decline in international students recruitment due to the recent change in immigration policy. Considering this significant challenge, the need for alternative pathways to quality international education has never been more urgent. TNE offers a strategic solution, bringing global education closer to home and equipping students with the skills and credentials to compete in an increasingly borderless workforce.

The Growing Demand for Quality Education

Africa is home to the world’s youngest population, with over 60% of its people under the age of 25. Yet, access to quality higher education remains a challenge. Many universities face issues such as overcrowding, limited funding, and outdated curricula that struggle to keep pace with market needs and global trends.

For decades, studying abroad has been the ultimate aspiration for many African students seeking better academic and career prospects. However, this route is increasingly inaccessible due to rising tuition costs, visa restrictions, and currency instability. The recent tightening of UK student visa policies further compounds this challenge, making it harder for African students to pursue education overseas.

TNE enables students to earn globally recognised degrees—sometimes without leaving their home countries. This model ensures that world-class education becomes open to a broader spectrum of aspiring students who want to acquire quality university education.

What is Transnational Education?

Transnational education involves partnerships between institutions in different countries, allowing students to obtain degrees, diplomas, or certifications from foreign universities while studying in their home country. These programs take various forms, including branch campuses where foreign universities establish satellite institutions in African countries; franchise programs in which African universities offer courses accredited by international institutions; distance learning and online education providing flexible access to top-tier programs; and dual degree programs that allow students to earn credentials from both a local and a foreign institution.

Benefits of Transnational Education for Africa

The benefits of TNE for Africa are numerous. They offer global standards without geographic barriers. TNE gives African students direct access to internationally accredited curricula, renowned faculty, and cutting-edge research. By embedding these programs within local universities, students benefit from global education without the financial and logistical challenges of studying abroad.

It also strengthens local capacity. Africa’s job market is evolving, with increasing demand for professionals in technology, finance, healthcare, business and entrepreneurship, and engineering. TNE helps bridge the skills gap by exposing students to global best practices, making them competitive both locally and internationally.

Affordability is another benefit of TNE. Tuition and living costs for overseas education are often prohibitive, particularly with fluctuating exchange rates. TNE offers a more cost-effective route, ensuring that high-quality education is not solely for those who can afford international travel and residence.

A major advantage of TNE is that it helps reduce brain drain which is a big challenge in African education. TNE allows students to gain global exposure while remaining in their home countries, increasing the likelihood that they will contribute their skills to local economies rather than seeking employment abroad.

More importantly, TNE encourages innovation and research. Exposure to diverse academic cultures and methodologies fosters innovation. By collaborating with international faculty and peers, African students can develop groundbreaking solutions tailored to local challenges, driving homegrown research and development.

Strengthening international collaborations is another benefit of TNE. It expands the global footprint of African universities by promoting partnerships with international institutions. This not only enhances institutional credibility but also attracts investment, research grants, and opportunities for faculty exchange.

Current Landscape and Challenges

TNE is gradually gaining traction in Africa, with several universities forming strategic alliances. For instance, the African Leadership University (ALU) has partnered with institutions such as Glasgow Caledonian University to provide students with internationally recognised qualifications.

Schools like the University of London (UK), University of Bolton (UK), University of Hertfordshire (UK), University of Nottingham (UK), Coventry University (UK), Arizona State University (US), California State University (US), and others already have some form of TNE structure in place for African students to take advantage of. However, for TNE to reach its full potential, certain challenges must be addressed. They include Quality Assurance: Regulatory bodies such as Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC) and South Africa’s Council on Higher Education (CHE) must enforce rigorous standards to ensure that transnational programs deliver genuine value.

Cultural Relevance: While TNE introduces global curricula, programs must be adapted to local contexts, particularly in fields like law, healthcare, public policy, and even architecture.

Awareness and Accessibility: Many students and parents remain unaware of transnational education options. Increased advocacy by regulators, administrators, thought leaders, research organisations, and other stakeholders can help bridge this gap.

Future of Transnational Education in Africa

As the continent’s economic and technological landscape evolves, education must keep pace. Transnational education is not just an alternative to studying abroad; it is a powerful tool for transforming the continent’s educational ecosystem and placing it at the forefront of global advancement.

By expanding access to global knowledge while keeping education locally relevant and affordable, TNE can shape a highly skilled workforce capable of driving Africa’s next wave of innovation and economic growth. If embraced and strategically implemented, transnational education could redefine the future of learning on the continent—ensuring that our brightest minds no longer have to cross oceans to access the best the world has to offer.

*Isime Esene works at the intersection of media, technology, and education. He is a Consultant at Vive Africa, a Lagos-based advisory firm providing student enrollment services for international education institutions