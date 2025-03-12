As Mutfwang Raises Bar of Development in Plateau…

In this piece, Seriki Adinoyi pays tribute to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, whose penchant for the development of Plateau State remains unequalled, as he turns 60.

Coming a few weeks to his birthday, the recent recognition of Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang by Forbes, a leading global media group, as a top Nigerian governor providing exemplary governance in the country, is seen in many quarters as befitting birthday gifts to the Plateau State governor who clocked 60 today.

For Mutfwang, these recognitions, sweet as they taste, didn’t come as a surprise as they are but another in the series that have become the hallmark of his public service life even before he became the Governor of the state.

His unparalleled penchant for development and burning desire to provide governance for the grassroots, especially the weak and vulnerable in the society led to some of his social policies including the provision of free transportation services for the elderly above the age of 70 and introduction of subsidized metro-bus services and revitalization of railway lines for all the citizens within Jos/Bukuru metropolis at a time transportation had become a serious challenge in Nigeria following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by the elderly, highlighting the need to support them as part of the state’s social service to a group that has paid their dues to the state and the nation, hence the free transportation.

The need to spread development across the nooks and crannies of the state also drove recent approval of construction and rehabilitation of 49 road projects across the Local Government Councils in the state. These roads complemented the networks of roads he had constructed or rehabilitated for use in the urban areas of Jos/Bukuru metropolis.

Demonstrating his commitment to revitalizing agricultural sector and alleviating poverty, Mutfwang also commissioned distribution of tractors to farming communities across the state.

This initiative is part of his administration’s vision for food security and economic empowerment.

He revealed that the government, through the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme, has mapped out plans to secure over 200 tractors to further boost agricultural activities, ensuring food security and sovereignty across the state.

In addition to the inauguration of tractors, the Governor presented a $250,000 Community Revolving Fund (CRF) cheque to ten communities, an initiative supported by the World Bank in collaboration with the state government under Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), aimed at providing financial empowerment to rural communities.

Each community received $25,000, with the funds expected to be repaid after a specified period to be used to empower other communities in the state as well. The ten beneficiary communities include Guratop, Kerang, Zamko, Ampang West, Dinting, Jimin, Kaler, Plateau Club/Bingham, Pishe, Yashi, and Wereh.

Furthermore, the recent creation of the Ministry for Livestock Development, Veterinary Services, and Fisheries marked a historic milestone in the state’s governance aimed at revolutionizing animal husbandry, enhancing veterinary services, and optimizing fisheries for economic growth.

By providing structured support for livestock farmers, ensuring disease control, and boosting local meat and dairy production, the ministry will not only create jobs but also strengthen food security and attract investment into the agricultural sector.

In healthcare, particularly the revitalization of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Agency, the Governor has ensured the agency now oversees the procurement, storage, and distribution of essential medications, to make these products affordable and accessible to the public, especially the less privileged.

Mutwang’s bold initiatives in revitalizing the civil service for efficient service delivery is one that is commendable. Salaries are not just paid promptly, the administration is now addressing long-standing gratuities, death benefits, and pension backlogs dating back to 1986.

In the same vein, the state is also investing in its human capital especially the youths, by repurposing the iconic Standard Building into a state-of-the-art ICT hub. This initiative is empowering young people with digital skills, fostering innovation, and positioning Plateau at the forefront of the knowledge economy.

With this structured empowerment programmes for the youths and women, and the attention given to development of rural communities, you have a Mutfwang government that has something for everybody in terms of development and provision of good life for the citizens.

The victories he has earned are almost in equal measure to the battles he has fought to be where he is today.

Breaking out of his shadow to contest the 2022 primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was perhaps the first major battle to becoming the Governor of the state. Even though he had previously contested and won in Local Government elections in the state, the governorship contest presented a completely different level of battle.

The 2022 primaries was perhaps, for Mutfwang the first serious baptism of fire in the country’s political terrain. It was a keenly contested battle among the very best of the party in the state.

The echoes of that battle of the titans at the primaries had barely fade out when the 2023 governorship election was held. It was like contesting directly against the incumbent Governor and indeed the President who were in an opposing party. The turbulent waves of Labour Party (LP) revolution and indeed ‘Obidient Movement’ also swept through the state. Yet Mutfwang survived all of them. The army of undeterred Plateau people gave him victory.

Right from when he was declared winner in the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), hell was let loose on him. The battle shifted to election petition tribunal and later to the Court of Appeal where the resilience of the Plateau spirit was vehemently tested.

Just when everyone thought that all hope was lost, God himself showed up at the eleventh hour at the Supreme Court and handed the victory to the man after his heart. The electrifying atmosphere that pervaded the state that day showed that the people truly gave their mandate to him.

Then, the battle moved to governance, with fierce and persistent attacks from the enemies of the state. For a Governor that was trying to settle down to work, it was like another hell was let loose on him. But gradually, he navigated through with the help of the Federal Government and security agents.

Today, Plateau has not only witnessed respite after about two decades of restiveness, it has seen unprecedented development. The magic wand that the Governor used is yet to be unraveled. But who cares anyway; what is important to the citizens is that they can now sleep and wake without fears of attacks, they can now freely go to their farms, and their children can go back to their schools. Peace has returned!

The 2024 Plateau Christmas Carol Festival, tagged “Plateau Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival” was a testament to the return of peace.

It was an initiative of the Governor in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and heads of denominations; a call for the unwavering support of the people to fulfill the prophetic destiny of Plateau State, aimed at harnessing the state’s God-given resources and blessings, with a view to promoting peace, tourism, economic revival, and communal harmony.

The maiden edition of the festival, held at the Ten Commandments Prayer Altar in Doi, Jos South Local Government Area, was graced by eminent Nigerians who have significantly contributed to national peace and unity, including former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Prof. Mary Lar, wife of Plateau State’s first civilian Governor, Chief Solomon Lar.

Others included former Governors Senator Joshua Dariye and Senator Jonah Jang, alongside an array of military generals, politicians, and dignitaries like General Martin Luther Agwai, Air Vice Marshal Jonah Wuyep, and former Minister of Information, LabaranMaku.

Governor Mutfwang, while highlighting the festival’s essence, described it as a significant step toward Plateau’s unity and prophetic destiny.

According to him: “The Plateau Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival marks the beginning of a journey to unity, progress, and the fulfillment of Plateau’s divine destiny.

“For too long, we have fought many battles. Now is the time to unite as one people. God has blessed this land abundantly; it is our collective responsibility to harness these blessings for the greater good.

“Together, we will reclaim Plateau’s divine destiny as a city set on a hill that cannot be hidden,” the Governor affirmed.

The festival, attended by over 15,000 people, was not just a religious gathering but also a celebration of the return of peace and unity.

It was therefore not a surprise to see that the air over Plateau was full of excitement in the past few days, with groups falling over themselves trying to be the first to roll out drums to celebrate that man that has brought new lease of life to them.

The birthday serves as a reminder of his landmark achievements, pursuit of excellence, administrative acumen, and unwavering determination to contribute to prosperous Plateau.

Today, as Plateau raises flags to celebrate 60 years of impact, and a life defined by victories in battles, Happy Birthday to Governor Mutfwang!