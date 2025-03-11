Tinubu Appoints VC, Other Principal Officers For University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta

* Names Rector, Registrar, Bursar, Librarian for FCE (Technical), Yauri

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed principal officers for the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, Ogun State and Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Potsikum, Yobe State.

The president, in a statement Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, named Prof. Fatiu Abiola Arogundade as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Medicine in Abeokuta.

Other appointees are Dr. Obayomi Olukayode Gregory, Registrar; Mrs Adedokun Omolola Olufunso, Bursar; while Dr. Idiat Odunola Agboola is the University Librarian.

Arogundade, a professor of medicine at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, currently serves as the College Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Ijanikin.

With over 33 years of teaching, research and administrative experience and as a Fellow of the International Society of Nephrology, he has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives in medical research and academic reforms and attracted substantial research grants from 2012 to 2023.

The new registrar, Dr Gregory, has been the Deputy Registrar at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja.

Mrs Olufunso, a Chartered Accountant, served as Deputy Bursar at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Dr Agboola, the librarian, has been an Associate Professor of Library Science at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, until now.

President Tinubu implored the new officers to provide visionary leadership and build a solid foundation for the university’s growth and development.

He expressed confidence in the university officers’ ability to leverage their collective expertise to ensure that the institution, established in 2023, produces world-class medical professionals.

Similarly, President Tinubu has appointed Prof. Sa’adu Umar as the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Yauri, Kebbi State.

Other appointees are Mr Abdullahi Ahmed, Registrar; Dr Muhammad Yusuf Alkali, Bursar; and Mrs Maimuna Mohammed Ahmed, Librarian.

Umar is a Professor of Agriculture Extension and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

He is renowned for his academic leadership and commitment to educational development.

Mr. Ahmed, formerly Deputy Registrar of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, has served in various capacities in the Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, Yobe State.

Dr. Alkali, a former Dean of the School of Accountancy and Finance at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, and Mrs. Ahmed, currently the College Librarian at the Niger State College of Nursing Sciences, Minna, complete the leadership team.

The tenure of the principal officers at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State, are set at five years each, with no extensions, as stipulated in the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

Established by an Act of the National Assembly, the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State, offers full-time courses in teaching, instruction and training across disciplines such as technology, applied science, arts, social sciences, humanities and management.