ASCON Tasks Federal Agency Heads on Delivering Measurable Results, Strengthening Accountability

Funmi Ogundare The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) has appealed to chief executives of Federal Government parastatals and agencies to prioritise policy implementation, accountability and measurable outcomes in the discharge of their responsibilities..

A programme, held at ASCON’s campus in Topo, Badagry, Lagos State, Tuesday, brought together 40 chief executives and heads of federal agencies for an intensive executive learning experience designed to enhance leadership capacity, institutional performance and results-driven governance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 14th Cohort of its Mandatory Training Programme (MTP) for public sector leaders, the Director-General of ASCON, Mrs. Funke Femi Adepoju, described the programme as a strategic platform aimed at equipping public sector leaders with the skills and tools needed to translate government policies into tangible outcomes.

According to her, the training, which is conducted pursuant to presidential approval and a circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is mandatory for chief executives before the full assumption of duty.

She explained that ASCON, as the Federal Government’s apex management development institution, developed the programme to strengthen leadership capabilities, policy execution competencies and performance management frameworks among participants.

She noted that the theme of the current cohort, ‘Leadership for Policy Execution: From Mandate to Measurable Results’, underscores the need for leaders in the public sector to bridge the gap between policy formulation and effective implementation.

“The programme places strong emphasis on results-based management, accountable leadership, collaboration and institutional discipline, which are critical to delivering government priorities and improving service delivery,” she said.

The ASCON DG further disclosed that participation had increased significantly from 14 chief executives in the previous cohort to 40 in the current one, describing the development as evidence of growing commitment to leadership excellence and capacity development within the federal public service.

Representing the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mrs. Nkiruka Jones-Nebo, urged participants to embrace the training with discipline, openness and a commitment to institutional transformation.

She challenged the chief executives to focus on execution rather than mere planning, stressing that leadership should be measured by outcomes rather than activities.

“Move from intention to execution. We cannot mistake movement for progress,” she said.

Jones-Nebo also emphasised the importance of values-based leadership, noting that organisational culture is often shaped by the example set by leaders.

“Leadership is contagious. If you show discipline, your personnel will show discipline. If you show empathy, your personnel will show empathy. If you show integrity, your personnel will show integrity,” she added.

She called for stronger collaboration among federal agencies, noting that no institution can effectively achieve its mandate in isolation.

She urged participants to return to their organisations with renewed commitment to performance, service delivery and citizen-focused governance.

The permanent secretary also commended Adepoju for her efforts in repositioning ASCON as a key institution for public sector reform, leadership development and capacity building.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, noted that the opening session provided valuable insight into the expectations of chief executives and their role in driving policy implementation.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ize-Iyanmu Idia, described ASCON as a conducive environment for executive learning, reflection and strategic thinking.