Navy Moves to Enhance Security in Host Rivers Communities

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Naval Shipyard Limited, a facility of the Nigerian Navy, has commenced partnership with stakeholders for a better secured and improved business environment of its host communities in Rivers State.

The Admiral Superintendent Naval Shipyard, Rear Admiral Etop Ebe, who hosted a stakeholders’ meeting involving industries and organisations in the industrial area of Port Harcourt, said Navy was determined to ensure security of its host communities and the Niger Delta region at large.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Port Harcourt Flour Mill, Macobarb Schlumberger NV, Nishan Industry limited, Schlumberger Nigeria Limited and NNPC Retail Ltd.

Others were TSL Leg Ltd, Ibeto Seaport and Terminal, BUA Gypsum and Plaster ltd, NUPENG and leaders of Isaka Community.

THISDAY observed that the meeting came barely two weeks after the host community and some companies accused the Navy of alleged involvement in the death of a BUA truck driver.

Addressing the stakeholders, Rear Admiral Ebe explained that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss measures to improve the relationship between the organisations and host communities.

He said the meeting would chart best ways to improve safety operations and enhance security in the surrounding regions.

Ebe assured that the meeting would be held regularly to herald seamless coordination of resources that would enhance security and foster better relationship with the host communities through efficient corporate social responsibilities.

He further urged participants to use the platform to jointly address the plethora of issues affecting all the organistions for efficient service delivery.

The stakeholders’ meeting resonated with far reaching outcomes which would bolster the business environment for the organisations as well as improve the relationship with the host communities.

Some of the outcomes were establishment of an integrated emergency response team, creation of an emergency traffic control and need to identify an emergency escape route in case of emergency and emplacement of perimeter CCTV camera coverage with an overlap with neighboring organizations.

Other resolutions were the importance of prioritisation of the host community and indigenes during employment as well as inclusion of the host community in the security architecture of the general area.

The participants however, promised to collaborate with the navy shipyard towards a better secured and improved business environment within the industrial area and a peaceful coexistence with the host communities.