Court Remands Blessing CEO Over Alleged N13m Scam, Forged Medical Report

Wale Igbintade

Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the remand of controversial social media influencer and self-acclaimed relationship therapist, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Ikoyi, pending the commencement of her trial on September 24, 2026.

Blessing CEO was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery, possession of false documents, fraudulent conversion, concealment, and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities.

According to the EFCC, the defendant allegedly obtained N13 million from unsuspecting members of the public by falsely claiming she had been diagnosed with a terminal illness, including breast cancer, and soliciting financial assistance.

When the matter came up for arraignment, EFCC counsel H.U. Kofanaisa informed the court that the Commission had filed a six-count charge against the defendant and requested that the charges be read to her for the purpose of taking her plea.

The court granted the application, and the charges were read to the defendant, who pleaded not guilty to all six counts.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged that Blessing CEO fraudulently obtained N13 million from unsuspecting citizens by falsely representing that she had been diagnosed with a terminal illness, specifically a left breast lump and invasive ductal carcinoma with lobular features.

The anti-graft agency further accused her of forging a medical document titled “Histopathology/Cytopathology Report,” purportedly issued by Xinus Medical Diagnostics, and using the document to gain financial advantage from members of the public.

She was also accused of possessing and using the allegedly forged medical report, concealing the source of the N13 million said to be proceeds of unlawful activity, fraudulently converting the money to her personal use, and retaining the funds in her personal GTBank account.

Following her plea, the prosecution requested a date for trial and urged the court to remand the defendant pending the hearing.

Counsel to the defendant, Stanley Ofoegbu, informed the court that although a formal bail application had not yet been filed, he wished to make an oral application for bail or, alternatively, seek a short adjournment date.

Justice Bogoro declined the oral application and adjourned the matter until September 24, 2026, for trial.

The judge subsequently ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the commencement of proceedings.

“This matter is adjourned to September 24, 2026, for trial.

The defendant is to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the judge ruled.

The latest arraignment comes barely a day after another Federal High Court in Lagos granted Blessing CEO bail in a separate fraud case.

On June 9, 2026, Justice Deinde Dipeolu granted her bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum in a N36 million fraud case instituted by the EFCC.

Also on the same day, she was arraigned before Justice R.A. Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on a two-count charge alleging that she defrauded Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Ltd of N69.15 million.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody pending the hearing of her bail application, which has been scheduled for July 16, 2026.