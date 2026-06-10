34 Katsina ADC Assembly Aspirants Defect to PDP

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 34 House of Assembly aspirants in Katsina State have defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Citing injustice, poor leadership and lack of opportunities within the ADC as their reasons for defecting to the opposition PDP, the aspirants described their new political tent as a formidable party.

The defectors, alongside some of their supporters from 18 local government areas of the state, were formally received into the PDP at a reception held Tuesday evening in Katsina.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Ahmad Yusuf Jaguma said he and the other 33 aspirants decided to leave the ADC after becoming disillusioned with what he described as injustice and poor leadership in the party.

He said: “We thought deeply and discovered that the PDP is the solution. We have abandoned a disorganized journey and returned to our original home.”

He explained that many of them had initially joined the ADC in anticipation that the political leader of the PDP in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado, would also defect to the party.

He, however, said when the PDP stalwart failed to join the ADC, they decided to retrace their steps and return to the PDP.

Receiving the defectors, the Katsina State PDP Chairman, Hon. Nuraddeen Amadi Kurfi, described their return as further proof that the PDP remains a political home for those seeking justice and fairness.

He stressed that no member had left the PDP after the party’s primary elections, and attributed the development to the prevailing atmosphere of unity and internal democracy within the party.

“You will have full opportunity and justice in the PDP. This party is home for everyone, and we are confident you will be proud of the decision you have made,” he added.

Addressing the defectors, the 2027 PDP governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, assured the new members of equal treatment and reiterated that the party’s doors remain open to anyone who has experienced disappointment or injustice elsewhere.

He expressed confidence that more politicians would soon join the PDP, revealing that the party was already in discussions with several prominent political figures across the state.