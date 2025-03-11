HYPREP Intensifies Ogoni Restoration Exercise as More Multi-billion Naira Projects Near Completion

•N40bn Centre of Excellence ready by Sept

•100-bed specialist hospital by June

•Monarch: Why we agreed on resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland

Peter Uzoho and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





More projects currently under construction by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in several communities within the four Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ogoniland in Rivers State, under the Ogoni Clean-up project are speedily heading towards completion and inauguration.

This emerged as leadership of communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, called for better living conditions and environment, decrying neglect by multinational oil companies in the area, despite challenges of environmental pollution.

Ogoni, a largely neglected and abandoned oil producing area in Nigeria, made up of four LGAs of Tai, Eleme, Gokhana and Khana, has been a classical definition of poverty in the midst of plenty despite over 50 years of crude oil production in the land.

But, it seems the ugly situation is about to change with the current actions by the stakeholders.

As of yesterday, the N40 billion Ogoni Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, sited at Wiiyaakara, in Kkana LGA, has reached 75 per cent completion with full completion expected by September 2025.

In addition, the 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital currently under construction at Kpite, Tai LGA has reached 0ver 70 per cent completion and expected to be fully completed by November this year.

Similarly, the Cottage Hospital in Buan, Khana LGA has progressed exceedingly and is expected to be delivered by June 2025.

The latest project delivery milestones were revealed yesterday on the Day-One of a two-day tour of the project sites by journalists with the guide of HYPREP team.

Sequel to the submission of the report of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the level of environmental degradation and loss of livelihood in Ogoni communities, caused by pollution from years of oil exploration and production, the federal government had established HYPREP with a mandate to implement the recommendations contained in the UNEP report for total remediation and restoration of Ogoni.

The remediation and restoration project, according to the report, was expected to take a minimum of 25 years with an initial projected $1 billion cost, and the fund is jointly contributed by the international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and international funding partners.

HYPREP embarked on several projects and programmes aimed at remediating the devastated Ogoni land and restoring their sources of livelihood amongst others.

As of last year, some projects under the HYPREP were completed and inaugurated for use. These included potable water schemes, while several others are currently at different stages of completion, including the Centre of Excellence.

The centre when operational, would run training courses in environmental monitoring and restoration; enhance the capacity and skills of the Ogoni community, with opportunities for employment; and promote learning, both in the region and more widely, including abroad, amongst other uses.

“So, we have defined objectives that we are implementing, activities to achieve them diligently. And I’m happy to state that we have achieved significant milestones. There are a lot of projects, among them, in different thematic areas.

“Water, public health, mangrove restoration, soil and groundwater mitigation. There are a lot of new progress. As well as the construction of the Center of Excellence for Environmental Restoration,” Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey explained.

He said the entity was also conducting research to advance the science and practice of remediation and restoration. Zabbey added that the project being implemented by HYPREP was unique and the first of its kind in Nigeria.

As part of its mandate, HYPREP is carrying out a number of mangrove restoration in Ogoni, which Zabbey described as the world’s largest restoration of oil-dependent mangroves.

He reiterated that the Center of Excellence was reputed to be an international hub for cutting-edge research in environmental mitigation and that, “it’s also very unique in this part of the world.”

“We are mindful of the fact that we are providing leadership in different areas. For example, we planted multi-species mangroves in the course of our restoration, mimicking the restoration patterns of natural mangroves, as well as planting the different species in their relative proportions. So, it is the first ecologically sound mangrove restoration in Nigeria.

“And we have provided manuals and frameworks to guide mangrove restoration, not just in the Niger Delta, but for other mangrove communities in the Gulf of Benin,” he added.

Monarch: Why We Agreed on Resumption of Oil Exploration in Ogoniland

Meanwhile, the leadership of communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, have called for better living conditions and environment, decrying neglect by multinational oil companies in the area, despite challenges of environmental pollution.

The communities made their positions known at a town hall meeting by the Ogoni Dialogue Committee in continuation of the ongoing grassroots consultations and dialogue between the federal government and the people of Ogoni for the resumption of oil exploration.

Making his presentation on behalf of his people, the traditional ruler of Eleme, King Phillip Osaro-Obele, said Eleme as host to most of the oil companies in Nigeria, has suffered neglect over the years.

The traditional ruler emphasised that Eleme has long suffered despite hosting several multinational companies.

He called on the committee to consider the communities’ grievances, which had been detailed in a memorandum submitted to them.

“Eleme has watched helplessly as our natural resources are extracted by multinational companies, leaving us with massive unemployment, social degradation, abject poverty, and environmental pollution from industrial noise and reckless oil exploitation. The situation in Eleme is deplorable and requires urgent attention,” he stated.

Obele urged the dialogue committee to take their concerns seriously, assuring that the people of Eleme would present their issues through memorandum submitted during the meeting.

He also called for unity among the Ogoni people to ensure the success of the dialogue process.

In his remarks, Co-Chairman of the ODC, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey (Rtd), commended the Eleme community for their peaceful engagement throughout the town hall meetings.

He noted that the dialogue process has opened avenues for healing and reconciliation after years of neglect and marginalisation, urging the community to seize the opportunity to present their demands to the federal government.

“To the people of Eleme, I express my deepest gratitude for your commitment to dialogue.

“This Town Hall Meeting is a crucial part of our grassroots consultations regarding the resumption of oil activities in Ogoni.

“This is a moment of opportunity, and I encourage every community to share their memoranda. These contributions will form the foundation of our negotiations, allowing us to address the years of neglect and the environmental damage highlighted in the UNEP report on Ogoni,” Kattey stated.

He informed the Eleme communities that the federal government has begun implementing the confidence-building measures requested by the Ogoni delegation, including the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Saakpenwa.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Rivers State Government for their commitment to improving the fortunes of the Ogoni people.

A youth leader, Noble Obari Nwolu, commended the dialogue committee for their efforts and expressed optimism that all viewpoints would be fairly considered.

He emphasised the Eleme people’s support for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland and encouraged local youth to prepare to benefit from upcoming exploration activities.