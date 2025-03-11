  • Monday, 10th March, 2025

Ekpo Tours PTDF Skills Development Centre in Port Harcourt

Business | 15 minutes ago

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has undertaken a comprehensive facility tour of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Centre for Skills Development and Training (CSDT) in Port Harcourt. 

The Executive Secretary of the PTDF, Mr. Ahmed Aminu,  led the minister and his delegation on the tour, highlighting the centre’s role in developing a highly skilled workforce for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, a statement by the organisation said.

During the visit, the minister inspected various training workshops, laboratories, and technology-driven learning facilities at the CSDT, which is designed to equip Nigerians with industry-relevant competencies in welding, pipefitting, mechanical maintenance, instrumentation, and other critical technical skills.

In his remarks, the minister commended PTDF for its strategic investment in human capital development, emphasising the significance of the centre in enhancing local content participation in the oil and gas sector. 

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to empowering  the youth and ensuring the availability of a competent workforce to support the country’s energy transition agenda.

The executive secretary of the PTDF expressed appreciation for the minister’s visit and reaffirmed the fund’s dedication to sustaining industry-driven capacity-building initiatives. 

He noted that the CSDT was positioned to bridge the skills gap in Nigeria’s petroleum industry, fostering economic growth and self-reliance, stressing that the facility tour underscored the PTDF’s ongoing efforts to align its training programmes with the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry.

He reiterated the fund’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s technical expertise to support the nation’s aspiration of becoming a global hub.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.