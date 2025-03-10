Why Women Must Lead Africa’s Energy Future

Simi Adeyinka

Progress is never passive. Every milestone in gender equity has been achieved through deliberate action – women stepping up, institutions creating pathways, and society recognising the undeniable value of inclusion.

As we mark International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme “Accelerate Action,” we are reminded that the future of energy – Africa’s energy – is being shaped by the very choices we make today and on who leads it.

At FIRST E&P, we acknowledge the role of women in the energy sector and actively invest in accelerating their participation, leadership, and impact. Our “Transition to Tomorrow” strategy is a commitment to ensuring a just, inclusive, and sustainable energy transition that leaves no one behind.

This means recognising that women’s leadership in the energy sector is not just about diversity; it is about innovation, economic growth, and Africa’s long-term energy security.

Too often, conversations around gender and energy focus narrowly on rural women’s energy consumption, highlighting the reliance on biomass or firewood. While these issues are important, they represent just one dimension of the conversation. Women are not just consumers of energy; they are critical to shaping the future of Africa’s energy industry as decision-makers, engineers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.

In Africa, the paradox is clear, Sub-Saharan Africa has one of the highest percentages of female STEM graduates globally—with over 30 per cent of STEM graduates being women. Yet, women make up less than 20 per cent of the energy workforce in Nigeria, with an even smaller fraction in executive leadership positions.

Excluding women from leadership and technical roles in energy is not just an issue of fairness, it is an economic and strategic risk. The challenges facing Africa’s energy sector, from infrastructure financing and gas commercialisation to policy reforms for a just transition, require bold, innovative, and inclusive leadership. Studies have consistently shown that gender-diverse leadership teams drive better financial performance, increase innovation, and improve problem-solving.

Women as Catalyst for Innovation

The energy sector is undergoing a seismic shift; innovative technologies, regulatory reforms, and evolving market dynamics demand diverse perspectives to navigate these changes successfully.

Women bring unique approaches to problem-solving, collaboration, and long-term planning that can drive Africa’s energy transformation. Research shows that companies with diverse leadership teams are more likely to outperform their peers, and diverse teams generate stronger financial returns.

Several women across Africa are already pioneering change in the energy sector; for example, in Kenya, women-led initiatives are turning agricultural waste into renewable energy sources. In Nigeria, female entrepreneurs are expanding solar technology and equipping communities with skills in solar installation and sustainable energy management. Across the continent, women-led startups are revolutionising clean energy access and off-grid solutions, tackling energy poverty while driving economic growth.

Despite these successes, systemic barriers continue to hinder women’s full participation in energy leadership. Breaking these barriers requires deliberate, industry-wide efforts.

We recognise that systemic barriers to women’s advancement in energy must be addressed at every level – education, corporate leadership, and industry-wide policy. This is why at FIRST E&P, we are actively creating opportunities for women to lead in energy.

In the last couple of years, we have significantly advanced women’s impact in our industry, as demonstrated by our recent appointments of women to key management roles and board positions—underscoring the strength and talent of respected female leaders

Our internal Women’s Development Network provides a platform for female professionals to connect, share experiences, and access leadership development opportunities. We are also participating in the NCDMB Diversity Sectorial Working Group on Challenges and Opportunities for Women in the Oil & Gas Industry, ensuring that women’s voices are heard at key policy and industry discussions. But beyond our organisation, we recognise that lasting change requires industry-wide collaboration.

That is why we are actively contributing to the broader conversation on gender inclusion – advocating for policies and initiatives that will create real opportunities for women in Africa’s energy sector. We believe that what organisations perceive as women “issues” in the workplace are opportunities for growth.

A woman’s ability to sometimes have to juggle and balance both personal and professional roles uniquely equips them with the resilience and skill to navigate complex office dynamics, excel in stakeholder management, drive effective knowledge transfer, and exemplify ethical leadership.

Women at Forefront

The energy transition is not just about shifting from fossil fuels to renewables—it is about redefining leadership, decision-making, and innovation in the sector. Africa’s energy security, economic resilience, and sustainability depend on who is at the table making decisions.

At FIRST E&P, we believe that women must be at the forefront of this transformation. Their leadership is not a symbolic gesture – it is a strategic imperative. The evidence is clear that diverse teams drive better business performance.

McKinsey research shows that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity are 25 per cent more likely to outperform their peers. Inclusive leadership fosters innovation, with studies indicating that gender-diverse teams are more likely to introduce breakthrough ideas and creative solutions.

A gender-balanced energy workforce strengthens economic growth and the African Development Bank (AfDB) estimates that closing the gender gap in economic participation could boost Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by up to $316 billion.

The energy transition presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Africa. To fully seize this moment, we must ensure that women are not just participants but leaders, decision-makers, and pioneers of the industry’s future.

At FIRST E&P, we are not just talking about change, we are driving it. We will continue to champion policies, programmes, and partnerships that elevate women in energy, ensuring that the sector becomes a space where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive and lead.

Africa’s energy future is being written today. If we are serious about accelerating action, women must be at the helm.

Adeyinka is Deputy General Manager, Corporate Services, FIRST E&P