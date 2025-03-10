SEC, NGX Group, Others Rally to Accelerate Gender Equality in Nigeria

Kayode Tokede

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) and other stakeholders in the capital market have announced plans to accelerate gender equality in Nigeria.

They stated this at a high-impact symposium to mark International Women’s Day 2025, Themed, “Accelerate Action for all Women: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment,” the event hosted by the NGX Group, in collaboration with Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), rallied stakeholders to drive gender inclusivity in Nigeria’s economy.

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), Hannatu Musa Musawa, who delivered the keynote, stressed on the economic and social imperative of women’s empowerment. “Investments in education, vocational training, and capital access are crucial for sustainable growth,” she stated.

The Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama called for reforms to boost women’s participation in capital markets. “We must push for policies that encourage female representation in leadership and governance. This is a collective responsibility,” he urged.

The Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga reaffirmed the group’s commitment to gender diversity. “We are taking deliberate steps to ensure fairness and empowerment for women, enabling them to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth,” he said.

Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group and Chairman of CSCS, Temi Popoola emphasised the urgency of the symposium’s theme, “Accelerate Action.” “We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating opportunities that empower women in business, finance, and leadership. Our goal is to build an ecosystem where women not only thrive but also inspire the next generation of leaders,” he remarked.

CEO of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri highlighted the need for an inclusive financial ecosystem. “Accelerated action is about unlocking the full potential of our capital markets. At CSCS, we are dedicated to providing women with the tools and opportunities they need to excel,” he stated.

Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa at IFC, Dahlia Khalifa underscored the economic necessity of gender equality. “Women are key drivers of innovation and growth.