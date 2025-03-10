Resign Now or Be Impeached, APC Tells Fubara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Chief Tony Okocha in Rivers State has asked the State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to resign now or face impeachment by the State House of Assembly.

This came three days after Governor Fubara sent a letter of invitation to the 27 state Assembly lawmakers, loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, inviting them for reconciliation meeting.

Addressing journalists in Rumuigbo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State, Okocha said the governor should resign honorably or face the embarrassment of impeachment by the lawmakers.

He stated that the governor had a long opportunity for reconciliation following President Bola Tinubu’s peace meeting and other calls for peace and reconciliation with the lawmakers, but he allegedly flaunted such counsel and followed what he described as misleading advice.

Okocha, who stated that the governor was already sitting on a “keg of gun powder”, said “As a political party, we are today advising the governor; there are two options, resign honourably or be impeached. That is the position of the All Progressives Congress. He has disrespected Mr. President and we told him that we cannot be here and have him to disrespect Mr. President.

“The offences are there; the Supreme Court has agreed and even provided us with more evidences. The House of Assembly does not need to set up any committee again to investigate him.

“48 hours is too much to give him as ultimatum. He should just resign honourably.”

Speaking further on the governor’s invitation to the lawmakers, Okocha said, “My response to the Greek gift the governor is attempting to extend to the 27 lawmakers is, it is not within the ambit of the law and it is already belated.

“One of the aberration is for the governor to send an invitation to the Assembly, inviting them to his office through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). The governor has disrespected President Ahmed Tinubu after his intervention when the crisis started in 2023 and even abused court judgements with impunity.

“The invitation to the lawmakers is a Greek Gift. The Supreme Court Judgement is final. There is nothing anybody can do about it. The only option available to the governor now is for him to resign or be impeached.

“It is stupidity that made Nza (small specie of bird) to challenge his chi (god), to a fight. We have always told the governor that if he brings insect-infested firewood to his house, he has literally invited lizards to a feast.”

Okocha however, congratulated the 27 lawmakers for standing on their ground while the Supreme Court delivered its decision on the crisis.

He described the lawmakers as “faces of democracy”.

He insisted that the governor should go to the House to present the budget and list of commissioner nominees.