  • Monday, 8th June, 2026

Tinubu Hosts Madagascan President at State House

Nigeria | 17 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is playing host to his Madagascar counterpart, Michael Randrianirina, at the State House, Abuja, as both leaders strive to deepen diplomatic relations and cooperation between their nations.

President Randrianirina arrived at the Forecourt of the State House at about 2:57 p.m and was received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The Madagascan President was, thereafter, escorted to the president’s office, where he is presently holding a bilateral meeting with President Tinubu.

The visit is expected to further strengthen ties between Nigeria and Madagascar, with discussions focusing on enhancing cooperation and engagement on issues of mutual interest within Africa.

Both nations have continued to pursue closer collaboration in areas aimed at promoting regional development, economic growth and continental integration.

Details later…

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