Unanswered Questions by Police on Parradang’s Death 

The Nigeria Police should further clarify the circumstances surrounding the way and manner the former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), David Shikfu Parradang, died in Abuja last week.

Initial reports quoting a counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, claimed Parradang was abducted in the Area 1 axis of Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday.

The report said after being trailed from a bank where he had withdrawn money, the assailants took the cash from him before eventually killing him.

But the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, dismissed Makama’s account, clarifying that Parradang was not killed by kidnappers but died in a hotel room after a female visitor had left.

According to the statement, the retired immigration chief checked into a hotel at Area 3 Junction, Abuja, around noon on March 3, 2025, after paying ₦22,000 for a one-night stay.

The police added that shortly after, a female visitor arrived at the hotel, whom Parradang directed the hotel staff to escort to his room.

According to the statement, the woman reportedly left the premises around 4 p.m, while Parradang remained in his room throughout the night.

However, around 4 a.m. the next day, a concerned military officer, who was a friend of the deceased, went to the hotel to check on him.

The statement further stated that upon arrival, the officer, accompanied by hotel staff, discovered Parradang unresponsive, seated in a chair.

A photograph of Parradang dressed in shorts and white singlet and seated motionless on a chair inside the hotel room went viral on Wednesday.

However, though the police promised an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, the police account has raised many questions.

Doesn’t the hotel have a CCTV camera to identify the female visitor? Did the hotel staff flout the normal practice of calling or checking on customers before allowing their visitors to leave hotel premises? How did the military officer trace Parradang, who was presumably dead, to the hotel?

What is the relationship between the military officer and the female visitor and when was the last time he spoke with Parradang? Why was he visiting Parradang at 4a.m. in a hotel instead of waiting until the normal visiting hours later in the morning?

Having insisted that Parradang was not another victim of insecurity, the police should address these unresolved questions.