Information Minister Mourns Former APRA Scribe, Kabir Dangogo

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris has mourned the passage of former Secretary-General of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), Mallam Kabir Dangogo.

In a condolence message Sunday, Idris expressed sadness at Dangogo’s death, describing the demise of the veteran journalist and illustrious public relations practitioner as a great loss to Nigeria and the broader African communications community.

The minister lamented that death had robbed Nigeria of a consummate professional whose dedication to service, excellence in journalism, and transformative contributions to public relations set a benchmark for many in the industry.

He said through his work, Dangogo elevated the practice of public relations in Africa, championing ethical standards, professional development and cross-border collaboration in the field.

“Mallam Dangogo was a mentor, leader, and visionary, who played a pivotal role in shaping the public relations landscape in Nigeria and across the continent. His tenure at APRA was marked by an unshakable commitment to fostering dialogue, innovation, and professionalism in communication and reputation management.

On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire media and public relations community. I pray to God to grant him eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the minister said.

He prayed for the legacy of the deceased continue to inspire future generations of journalists and public relations practitioners.