Benjamin Kalu and Otti’s Relief

Igboeli Arinze

In the riveting theatre of Nigerian politics, few spectacles are as exciting as the chess match between an incumbent desperate to hold power and a challenger confident enough to rattle such a board. In Abia State, that match has been playing out for months, with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party as the principal actors. The stakes have been enormous, the tension palpable, and the relief when it finally came unmistakable.

Since Kalu’s stature began its steady, undeniable ascent on the national political stage, the Otti administration has watched with growing unease. A Deputy Speaker who commands federal loyalty, controls patronage networks, has largely performed well within his constituency; and enjoys the goodwill of President Bola Tinubu is not a figure any state government can afford to dismiss. For the Labour Party hierarchy in Abia, Benjamin Kalu was not merely a political figure; he was an existential threat dressed in legislative robes. The fear was not abstract. It was the fear of a man whose organisational genius could unravel years of painstaking electoral architecture in a single campaign season.

To contain the threat, the Otti government, according to well-placed sources, did not sit idle. What followed was a calculated, covert operation of political attrition. Unscrupulous groups were emerged with narratives designed to dent Kalu’s reputation. Today’s cashtivists, the mercenary social media warriors who peddle outrage for a fee were reportedly mobilised, flooding digital spaces with orchestrated attacks. The goal was simple: if you cannot outrun a man, trip him before the race begins. Yet, Kalu, a veteran of political wars, appeared unfazed. Indeed, the attacks seemed to embolden rather than diminish him.

Like Caesar before the Rubicon, Kalu surveyed the terrain and chose audacity over caution. He began laying structures, building alliances, and positioning the All Progressives Congress as a credible alternative to the Labour Party’s grip on Abia. Some called it hubris. After all, Alex Otti had earned a reputation, within certain circles as a governor whose performance defied easy criticism. But Kalu and those who understood the full picture knew better. Behind Otti’s polished image lay several chinks in the armour: unresolved infrastructure deficits in key constituencies, governance gaps that statistics could not fully conceal and a Labour Party machinery that, outside its urban strongholds, remained structurally thin. Kalu, the consummate strategist, saw opportunity where others saw an impenetrable wall.

Then, dramatically, Attila turned from the gates of Rome. Despite picking up the APC governorship form, a move that sent tremors through Government House Umuahia , Benjamin Kalu stepped back from the race. The jubilation that reportedly erupted in the corridors of power was barely concealed. Bottles were uncorked. Labour Party chieftains who had been bracing for a brutal, resource-intensive battle with the APC exhaled collectively. The massive war chest that had been quietly assembled to meet Kalu at what many expected to be Abia’s defining political Philippi was suddenly unnecessary. The relief was real, the celebration revealing.

But the question that has since consumed political watchers is the obvious one: why did Kalu retreat?

The first and perhaps most compelling reason lies in the demands of national legislative duty. Benjamin Kalu, as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, is not merely a constituency figure. He, with the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas have been a stabilising force of the Tinubu administration’s legislative agenda. The 10th House has, in large measure, enjoyed the smooth, productive character it has because of Kalu’s efforts in managing its affairs. A gubernatorial race, will see Kalu exit the green chambers, that the presidency and the ruling party cannot afford given its desire to come back and ensure that the reforms it has started carrying out is completed.

The nation’s legislative architecture, and by extension the presidency’s ability to govern effectively, was too important a consideration to sacrifice at the altar of state ambition.

The second reason is equally strategic and speaks to Kalu’s larger political identity. Kalu has staked considerable personal and political capital on ensuring that President Tinubu secures a strong showing in Abia State and the broader South-East region come the next general election. His vehicle for this, the Renewed Hope Partners, has become an active instrument of presidential outreach in a region historically resistant to the APC. This is not a casual undertaking, it is a project that demands full-time commitment, particularly given the growing and coordinated opposition against the Tinubu presidency. For Kalu to pursue a governorship race while simultaneously coordinating presidential reelection strategy in the South-East would have been an extraordinary act of multitasking possible, given his well-documented organisational genius, but imprudent. Discretion, as they say, remains the better part of valour, and Kalu chose the long game.

The third reason is perhaps the most quietly potent of all: legacy and timing. Benjamin Kalu is a politician who thinks in decades, not cycles. By stepping back now, he does not exit the governorship conversation, he defers it on his own terms. He preserves his political capital, avoids the bruising and unpredictable nature of a closely contested race, and emerges from this season with his alliances intact and his national profile elevated. A man who fights every battle risks exhaustion; a man who chooses his battles commands the future.

In summation, Benjamin Kalu’s retreat from the Abia governorship race is neither defeat nor surrender. It is the calculated pause of a man who understands that political greatness is rarely linear. The Otti government may have its relief today, but Kalu’s silence is not the silence of absence, it is the silence of a man repositioning. And crucially, he has age firmly on his side. Young enough to endure, experienced enough to be dangerous, and strategic enough to wait, Kalu’s political chapter in Abia is far from its final page. The champagne may have flowed in Umuahia, but the story is far from over.

*Igboeli Arinze writes from FCT Abuja