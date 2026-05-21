COAS: Soldiers Are Nigerian Army’s Most Critical Asset

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said soldiers remain the Nigerian Army’s most critical asset, stressing that their courage, discipline and sacrifice form the foundation of the Army’s operational effectiveness and its success in safeguarding the nation.

He stated this while declaring closed the COAS First Bi-Annual Conference (NACCAS) 2026, held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites, Asokoro, Abuja, where senior officers, including Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, Field Commanders, and heads of Nigerian Army formations and institutions, gathered to review operational activities for the first half of the year and define strategic priorities for the months ahead.

Shaibu directed commanders across all operational theatres to adopt and implement a renewed counter-terrorism approach within their respective commands, as part of sustained efforts to defeat insurgency and restore lasting peace and security across the country.

He noted that the conference provided a platform to assess preparedness, examine emerging security threats, and develop practical solutions to improve operational effectiveness nationwide.

The Army Chief emphasised that the gathering also reinforced institutional accountability and professional standards, while enabling commanders to translate deliberations into measurable action.

He underscored that the value of the conference would ultimately be judged not by presentations alone, but by the implementation of its resolutions across all levels of command.

“It is evident that a well-motivated soldier operating in a conducive environment will undoubtedly demonstrate higher morale, loyalty and effectiveness. In this regard, our soldier-first culture remains central to our command philosophy, as the soldier is the Nigerian Army’s most critical asset,” he said, adding that welfare measures such as timely payment of entitlements, improved healthcare services, educational support and enhanced welfare packages remain essential to combat effectiveness.

He further noted that discussions at the conference reflected maturity, sincerity and a solution-driven approach, with commanders focusing on innovation rather than challenges alone.

According to him, this collective resolve demonstrates a commitment to advancing the Nigerian Army and sustaining its transformation agenda for future generations.

Highlighting evolving operational realities, Shaibu stated that modern threats require proactive responses, noting that ongoing investments in capability enhancement, including the acquisition of additional TB2 drones and the configuration of Nigerian Army aviation for combat operations, have significantly strengthened surveillance, target acquisition, precision strike and casualty evacuation capabilities.