Malaysia to Showcase Business Opportunities for Nigerians, Others at 2026 Trade Fair

Nick Udenta

The national trade promotion agency of Malaysia, known as Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), has expressed its determination to expand its $3.5 trillion economy and it is targeting Nigeria as strong participant.

The 22nd edition of the trade promotion, tagged Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2026) slated for September 2023 to 2026 will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, the country’s capital.

MIHAS 2026 is also the world’s largest Halal trade event being positioned as a leading global gateway for businesses seeking to access opportunities within the rapidly expanding 3.5 trillion Halal economy.

According to the Counsellor for Trade, High Commission of Malaysia, Lagos, Nigeria, Mr. Jude Bryan S.Dass, MIHAS 2026 soft launch took place on April 28, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and it was held under the theme ‘Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience.’

MIHAS 2026 is expected to respond to the rising demand for trusted, transparent and efficient trade ecosystems amid ongoing global supply chain shifts, market fragmentation and cost pressures.

The event, recognised as the most established Halal trade platform, is designed to connect international businesses, and verified Halal products and services suppliers through high-value business engagements and cross-border trade opportunities.

The High Commission stated that MIHAS 2026 will feature the following 14 carefully curated Halal product and services: Products: food and beverage; modest fashion and lifestyle; good technology and packaging; pharmaceuticals and medicals; Halal ingredient; cosmetics and personal vare; and Islamic art and craft.

Others include services: E-commerce; education; retail and franchise; media and recreation; Islamic finance and fintech; Muslim-friendly hospitality and tourism; and services and enablers.

MIHAS 2026 will leverage intelligent digital trade tools to enhance business matching, streamline engagement, and improve commercial conversion opportunities for participants.

These capabilities are embedded across MIHAS’ key programmes. Under the International Sourcing Programme (INSP MIHAS), 250 international buyers which are targeted to be recruited, will meet with 600 Malaysian exporters through curated business matching sessions designed to facilitate cross-border trade and sourcing opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Hosted Buyer Programme is designed for international exhibitors participating in MIHAS, connecting them directly with 50 Malaysian importers through structured business meetings aimed at supporting market entry and distribution partnerships within Malaysia and the wider ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) market.

The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, H.E. Aiyub Omar, remarked that MIHAS 2026 would serve as an ideal instrument to support Nigeria’s aspiration of becoming a key player in the global halal economy, as outlined in the recently launched Nigeria National Halal Economy Strategy.

The High Commissioner added that MIHAS 2026 would serve as an ideal platform for Nigerian exporters and businesses to showcase their products and capabilities to the global market, while also identifying potential partners, suppliers, technology providers to support the development of Nigeria’s halal ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jude Bryan S. Dass, noted that a total of eight buyers from Nigeria and 21 buyers from across West Africa, including participants from Senegal, Mali and Ghana, had participated in MIHAS 2025 under the INSP programme.

The Trade Counsellor added, taking into consideration the strong interest received from Nigerian companies and institutions thus far, he is optimistic of greater participation from buyers across West Africa, particularly Nigeria, at MIHAS 2026. Approved buyers will benefit from the incentives which includes complementary hotel accommodation and ground transportation for the duration of the programme.

“We are hopeful of a sizeable participation by Nigerian exhibitors at MIHAS 2026, potentially under a consolidated Nigeria Pavilion, to benefit from the Hosted Buyer Programme, which provides opportunities to connect directly with 50 Malaysian importers through structured business meetings aimed at facilitating market entry and distribution partnerships within Malaysia and the wider ASEAN market” added the Trade Counsellor.

“Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria grew by 20.7% in 2025, reaching $664 million, underscoring strengthening bilateral trade ties and deepening economic engagement between the two countries amid an evolving global trade landscape. Total trade between Malaysia and Nigeria from January to March 2026 grew by 5.9%. Malaysia exports to Nigeria increased by 4.8%, while imports from Nigeria grew by 7.2% over the same period,” he said.

* Udenta, Public Analyst and Business Promoter, writes from Lagos