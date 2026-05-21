Opeifa: The Rail Reformer Driving Nigeria’s Transportation Renaissance

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

At 61, Dr. Kayode Opeifa stands as one of Nigeria’s most experienced and respected transportation administrators, a technocrat whose name has become synonymous with urban mobility reform, public sector innovation, and strategic transportation planning.

As the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Opeifa represents a new generation of leadership focused on transforming rail transportation into a major driver of economic growth, national integration, and sustainable development.

His appointment to lead the Nigerian Railway Corporation marked another defining moment in a career that has spanned academia, public administration, policy advocacy, and transportation management. For decades, he has occupied strategic positions where he consistently demonstrated competence, vision, and an uncommon ability to translate policy into practical solutions.

At 61, Dr. Opeifa’s journey reflects the story of a man who has combined intellectual depth with administrative capacity to leave a lasting footprint on Nigeria’s transportation sector.

Born on May 21, 1965, Dr. Kayode Opeifa’s early years reflected the discipline and determination that would later define his public life. His educational pursuit began with a strong interest in science, leading him to the University of Ilorin where he studied Biochemistry between 1982 and 1986.

During his university days, he was not only known for academic seriousness but also for active participation in student leadership and sports. He served in student organizations and participated in handball competitions, representing his institution at national sporting events. These early experiences helped shape his leadership abilities, teamwork skills, and resilience.

After completing his undergraduate education, Dr. Opeifa pursued advanced academic qualifications, earning postgraduate degrees and eventually a doctorate. His intellectual development led him into academia, where he joined Lagos State University (LASU) as a lecturer.

At LASU, he quickly gained recognition as a brilliant academic and administrator. Remarkably, he became a member of the university senate at the age of 29, an achievement that reflected the confidence the institution had in his intellect and leadership abilities. His academic background provided him with analytical depth and policy-oriented thinking that later became crucial in his public service career.

Dr. Opeifa’s transition from academia into governance and public administration was driven by his passion for development and public impact. He emerged as one of the technocrats who believed that transportation was central to economic productivity and urban efficiency.

His major public breakthrough came during the administration of former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola. In 2007, he was appointed Special Adviser on Transportation, a role that placed him at the center of transportation reforms in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Lagos at the time was battling severe traffic congestion, weak traffic management structures, poor transport coordination, and rising urban population pressures. Dr. Opeifa became one of the architects of the reforms that repositioned transportation management in the state.

One of his notable contributions was his role in strengthening and reforming the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). Through institutional reforms, improved enforcement strategies, and operational restructuring, LASTMA became more visible and effective in traffic regulation.

His work during this period earned him a reputation as a hands-on administrator with practical solutions to urban mobility challenges.

In July 2011, Dr. Kayode Opeifa was appointed Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State. It was a period that further elevated his national profile.

As commissioner, he supervised policies aimed at improving public transportation systems, enhancing traffic coordination, and modernizing urban mobility infrastructure. Under his watch, Lagos witnessed significant expansion in transportation reforms that aligned with the broader urban renewal agenda of the Fashola administration.

His tenure was characterized by strong policy implementation, stakeholder engagement, and strategic planning. He pushed for integrated transportation systems and promoted multimodal transport solutions that included road, rail, and water transportation.

Dr. Opeifa also became widely recognized for his communication style. Unlike many public officials, he maintained direct engagement with transport unions, commuters, private operators, and civil society groups. This participatory approach helped reduce resistance to transportation reforms and created stronger public understanding of government policies.

Many transportation experts believe that the reforms implemented during his period in Lagos helped position the state as one of Africa’s leading examples of urban transportation management.

One of the defining assignments in Dr. Opeifa’s career came when he was appointed Vice Chairman and Team Leader of the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Apapa traffic crisis had become one of Nigeria’s most difficult urban transportation problems. Gridlock around the ports crippled business activities, delayed cargo movement, damaged roads, and created massive economic losses.

Dr. Opeifa’s involvement in the intervention effort demonstrated his ability to manage complex transportation and logistics challenges. Working with other agencies and stakeholders, the task team introduced measures aimed at restoring order, improving truck movement coordination, and reducing congestion around the ports.

Although the challenge was deeply rooted and difficult to solve completely, his role in the intervention reinforced his image as a transportation strategist capable of handling large-scale operational problems.

In 2017, Dr. Opeifa was appointed Transport Secretary for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The appointment further expanded his influence in Nigeria’s transportation sector.

As Transport Secretary, he supervised transportation planning and mobility initiatives within the nation’s capital. His experience in Lagos proved useful in addressing Abuja’s transportation demands, especially in relation to urban growth and increasing population pressure.

His tenure in the FCT was marked by efforts to improve transportation coordination and modernize mobility systems. He advocated for sustainable transport policies and worked toward creating more organized urban transport operations.

Dr. Opeifa’s ability to adapt his expertise to different urban environments showed the depth of his experience and understanding of transportation systems.

Before his appointment as Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Opeifa also served as Managing Director of the Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (AUMTCO).

The role provided another platform for him to demonstrate administrative competence and transportation management expertise. He focused on operational efficiency, service delivery, and public transportation improvement.

His leadership style in public transportation institutions has consistently reflected a combination of discipline, strategic thinking, and commitment to institutional reform.

In January 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Dr. Kayode Opeifa as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

The appointment was widely welcomed across transportation circles, policy institutions, and among industry stakeholders who believed that his experience made him well-suited for the role.

At the time of his appointment, expectations were high. Nigeria’s railway sector was undergoing renewed investment and expansion, with growing emphasis on rail as a solution to transportation challenges, cargo movement inefficiencies, and economic integration.

Dr. Opeifa assumed office with a clear understanding of the strategic importance of rail transportation to national development.

His emergence at the NRC represented more than a routine appointment. It signaled a renewed commitment to professional leadership in the transportation sector.

Since taking over leadership of the NRC, Dr. Opeifa has focused on reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency, service delivery, and institutional performance.

He has repeatedly emphasized the importance of rail transportation as a catalyst for economic growth, national connectivity, and industrial development.

Under his leadership, discussions around modernization, cargo movement expansion, customer service improvement, and nationwide rail connectivity have gained momentum.

He has also advocated stronger integration between rail systems and other transportation modes, recognizing that sustainable mobility depends on interconnected transport infrastructure.

Observers believe his greatest strength lies in his practical understanding of transportation systems, policy implementation, and stakeholder coordination.

His administration has emphasized professionalism, accountability, and institutional restructuring within the Nigerian Railway Corporation. New operational strategies and internal reforms introduced under his leadership reflect his commitment to repositioning the corporation for improved performance.

Although widely regarded as a technocrat, Dr. Opeifa also possesses political experience and grassroots understanding. Over the years, he has participated in political processes and public advocacy, giving him a balanced understanding of governance and public expectations.

This combination of technical expertise and political awareness has helped him navigate the complexities of public administration.

Unlike leaders who rely solely on theory, Dr. Opeifa’s approach is deeply rooted in practical engagement, field experience, and institutional knowledge.

His public service career reflects consistency, adaptability, and strategic thinking which has reflected on his immediate constituency.

• Aderibigbe, the Media Aide to the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, lives in Lagos