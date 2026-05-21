Ex-NNPP Guber Candidate, Others Clinch Katsina PDP Senate Tickets 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State on Wednesday conducted its senatorial primary elections ahead of the 2027 general election, producing candidates for the three senatorial zones in the state.

At the end of the exercise, Mr. Nura Khalil, the 2023 New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate, emerged as the PDP consensus candidate for Katsina South Senatorial District, while Hon. Aliyu Abdulmumini Abdullahi secured the ticket for Daura Zone.

Similarly, Hon. Hamisu Gambo clinched the PDP senatorial candidacy for Katsina Central Senatorial District during the party’s Senate primary election which was held peacefully across the three zones.

The primary election, held simultaneously across the zones, was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party officials and delegates drawn from the affected local government areas.

Speaking shortly after his emergence, Khalil expressed appreciation to delegates and party leaders for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to work towards strengthening the PDP in Funtua zone ahead of the 2027 polls.

Also reacting, Gambo assured party supporters of inclusive representation and sustained grassroots mobilisation to ensure the PDP records victory in Katsina State during the forthcoming elections.

Gambo, who was affirmed as the PDP candidate for the Katsina Central Senatorial District at the party’s headquarters in Katsina, pledged the party’s commitment to tackling insecurity, economic meltdown and unemployment besetting the state.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and urged all candidates and supporters of the opposition PDP to unite for the overall success of the party in the state.

In his remarks, the PDP governorship aspirant, Senator Yakubu Lado, urged members of the party to go out en-masse on election day and cast their votes for the party.

He admonished them to defend their votes by keeping an eagle-eye on the process and the result as they unfold, adding that PDP has all what it takes to win the 2027 polls.

“Come out and vote massively for the PDP on election day, and make sure you stay back in your polling units to defend your vote to avoid manipulation,” he said.

Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Hon. Nura Amadi Kurfi, declared the party’s readiness to reclaim political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He promised a return to what he described as Nigeria’s “glorious years” under PDP 16th years of governance.

He called on members of the party to remain united and shun any act capable of truncating the party’s “chances of winning” the forthcoming elections.