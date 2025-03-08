Minister Seeks Lifting of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension, Pledges FG’s Intervention

* PDP, ActionAid Nigeria, Atiku kick

*Insist Akpabio must submit self for open, independent investigation

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

The spat between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Udiaghan has continued to generate reactions as Women Affairs and Social Welfare Minister, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim yesterday pledged to promptly engage with the leadership of the Senate to facilitate amicable reconciliation and resolution of the issues that led to the suspension of the Kogi Central Senator.



The Minister also expressed concern over sexual harassment allegation in the Senate, describing it an “unfortunate” incident.

According to her, such incident ought not to occur in the National Assembly, pledging to promptly engage with the Senate to facilitate amicable reconciliation and resolution of the issues involved.

This comes as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned in strong terms the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate.



Also lending his voice on the matter, former Vice President and standard bearer of PDP in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar while condemning the suspension as an attempt to silence women in leadership, regretted the action as “unfortunate example of undermining the spirit of fair hearing.”

Still drawing flaks on the suspension, ActionAid Nigeria called the “speedy suspension” questionable and advocated for an independent inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations.



Suliaman-Ibrahim spoke at a news briefing at the State House in Abuja to herald the International Women’s Day.

Answering question on why her ministry had not commented on the Senate sexual harassment incident, said: “It’s an unfortunate incident that should not happen. Just like you rightly said, in the last assembly, we had nine senators, that are women. This Assembly we have four.



“We don’t want to be losing any member in the senate or House of Representatives. We want to increase the numbers. It is unfortunate.

“We’re going to be brokering peace. We will engage all the stakeholders to ensure that they temper justice with mercy.



“I was at the National Assembly yesterday (Thursday) at the Senate, where they marked International Women’s Day, and the last thing the President of the senate said was that ‘we’re open to broker peace.’ So, we’re going to be intermediary between the two parties to see that we broker for peace to reign and we will continue to also sensitise so that we will like to work better together as women and men.”



The Minister also highlighted the importance of educating women in politics and fostering greater cooperation between female and male lawmakers.

She stressed that Nigeria must accelerate efforts to increase women’s representation in governance and ensure they have a seat at the table.



Suliaman-Ibrahim underscored the critical role of mentorship and economic empowerment in advancing women’s political participation in Nigeria.

“When it comes to women empowerment, especially in political participation and leadership, it’s very important that we start from the mentoring level,” she stated, emphasising that aspiring leaders must first recognise their qualifications and actively pursue their goals.



Using herself as an example, she recalled her late father’s advice: “When you are sure you qualify, you indicate your interest. When you indicate your interest, you pray about it and actively work towards it.”

The Minister firmly believed that, “it is not an entitlement” for women to receive political opportunities simply because of their gender. Rather, she advocated for a competitive spirit among women, urging them to strive for equal footing in the political arena.



She said in her discussions with the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, she gave a crucial directive: “Go and put money in women’s hands”, explaining that economic empowerment is vital for women to engage effectively in politics.



“When women are economically empowered, they can contest and engage with stakeholders; they can serve their communities,” she noted.

Suliaman-Ibrahim pointed out that without resources, it becomes challenging for women to contribute meaningfully to society.



On the financial barriers often faced by women in politics, the Minister acknowledged that “political efforts generally are very costly” and that many women find themselves at a disadvantage.

To combat this, her ministry is collaborating with partners to establish mentorship programmes with female politicians aimed at empowering more women to take on leadership roles.



She also emphasised the need for a more collaborative and responsible approach to achieving gender equality in Nigeria. Referencing the 30 year-old Beijing Declaration’s 35% affirmative action goal, Suliaman-Ibrahim stressed that “we’ll continue to lobby and engage relevant stakeholders so that we achieve it. But times have gone where you bully people to give things.”



Highlighting the shift in strategy, she explained, “The last time we took the gender bills to the National Assembly, we blocked the gate. There are three entrances to the National Assembly; if you block one, they will use the other two. So this time around, we’re going to do it differently. We’ll do it in a very responsible manner.”

The Minister also stressed the importance of mentoring women to ensure they are equipped to serve effectively once in leadership positions.



“We will mentor women so that when they get there, they also are able to serve, and you open doors for more women to come into the space,” she said.

Under her leadership, the Ministry of Women Affairs is committed to bridging the gender gap through education, vocational training, and professional development.



“We must start motivating women to see themselves as leaders and get involved in political activities”, she further stated.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, asserted that the action of the Akpabio-led Senate leadership against Akpoti-Uduaghan showed a desperate move to cover up.



The party observed that the hasty suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan without an open investigation into the weighty allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President not only negates the principle of fair hearing especially in parliamentary convention but also portrays the Senate as an institution that endorses, condones and offers protection to reprobacy.



“Also, the excessively harsh, six months suspension on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan translates to denying the people of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone their Constitutional right of being represented in the Senate.

“It is scandalous, and amounts to gross abuse of office and violation of the fundamentals of justice and fair hearing for Senator Akpabio to sit as a judge in a matter in which he is the accused; a situation which validates public apprehension of a desperation by the embattled Senate President to suppress open legislative probe into the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against him.



“The PDP recalls that this would not be the first time Senator Akpabio is accused of sexual harassment. The current episode in the Senate reminds Nigerians of the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against Senator Akpabio by the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh.

“If Senator Akpabio has nothing to hide, what Nigerians expected of him was to clear his name by stepping aside in line with established parliamentary practice, allow and submit to an open and unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.



“It is indeed a national embarrassment that the person of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is being mentioned in a case of sexual harassment which has now tarred the image and integrity of the highest lawmaking body in Nigeria. Ordinarily under this situation the Senate President needs no prodding to step aside for an independent investigation to clear his name,” the statement posted on X added.



It pointed out that more distressing was the fact that since Senator Akpabio assumed office as the Senate President, the leadership of the Senate had been largely unfocused and constantly embroiled in scandals including allegations of financial impropriety as well as negligence and abdication of its constitutional duty of checks and balances to the excesses of the Executive Arm to the detriment of millions of Nigerians.



“Moreover, Nigerians can recall that there are pending investigations before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of looting of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State under Senator Akpabio’s watch as Governor as well as alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.



“Given the height of public anxiety on this allegation of sexual harassment which has already escalated into protests at the National Assembly, the PDP urges the Senate to redeem its image and integrity by immediately reinstating Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and ensuring an open investigation into the matter,” it added.

Speaking during the International Women Day (iWD), former Vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubukar saluted Nigerian women and condemned what he described as attempts to silence women in leadership.

In a statement he signed, Atiku said, ”On this special occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the resilient, hardworking, and courageous women of Nigeria. Women are the backbone of our society, playing indispensable roles in our homes, workplaces, and governance.

”Their contributions to nation-building are immeasurable, and today (Saturday, 8th of March), we celebrate their strength, determination, and achievements.”

However, Atiku said that it was deeply concerning that in a democratic society, attempts were still being made to silence the voices of women in leadership.

According to the former vice president, ”The recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is an unfortunate example of such suppression, which undermines the principles of fairness, representation, and gender inclusivity. Women must be encouraged and empowered to participate fully in governance, not stifled when they dare to lead.

”On this International Women’s Day 2025, I reaffirm my commitment to the advancement, inclusion, and protection of women’s rights in Nigeria. A nation can only progress when its women are given the space and opportunity to thrive”, Atiku stated..

Also lending its voice on the matter, ActionAid Nigeria said the speed at which Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate over the ongoing saga with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio raises concern about application of due process.

AAN, in a statement personally signed by its Country Representative in Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, said while the group acknowledges the authority of the Senate Committee on Ethics to discipline its members for breaches of legislative rules, as it was done in the case of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing her misconduct and refusal to comply with the chamber’s seating arrangement during the plenary session on 20th February 2025, however expressed reservations on the dispatch of punishment.

Mamedu said “the speed with which the Senate’s Ethics Committee investigated, ruled on, and implemented her suspension raises concerns about due process. Within 24 hours, she was subjected to an inquiry, found guilty, and suspended for six months—losing her salary, allowances, security details, and access to her office. Given the weight of this decision, should such a process not have undergone thorough deliberation in line with the principles of fair hearing and justice enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution?

“Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees the right to a fair hearing, which includes adequate time for defense and a transparent adjudication process. The Nigerian judiciary has also ruled that legislative suspensions should not exceed 14 days, reinforcing the principle that elect representatives cannot be arbitrarily denied their mandate for extended periods. How then does this six-month suspension align with legal precedent?”

Mamedu added that: “Beyond this, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has resubmitted a petition concerning allegations of sexual harassment. ActionAid Nigeria expects the same urgency applied to her suspension to be used in reviewing this case. The Ethics Committee has demonstrated its ability to act swiftly—will this efficiency be extended to matters of justice and accountability, or does urgency only apply to punitive measures?

“ActionAid Nigeria demands an immediate, independent, and transparent inquiry into the allegations of misconduct raised by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as an independent body mandated to safeguard human rights and promote justice, should be actively involved in cases like this to ensure impartiality. They have a duty to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation or gender, receives fair treatment under the law. The involvement of an independent body in reviewing legislative disciplinary measures would strengthen public confidence in the system and ensure that punitive actions are not used as tools for political suppression. Given the questions surrounding the fairness of this case, the NHRC should initiate an independent review of the circumstances leading to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and examine whether due process was fully observed.



“This suspension also has wider implications. Beyond the immediate legal and ethical concerns, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension further weakens women’s representation in Nigerian politics. Her removal from the Red Chamber reduces the already abysmal 3.6% female representation in the Senate to just 2.7%—one of the lowest in the world. Countries like Rwanda, South Africa, and Senegal have made significant progress in ensuring gender balance in their legislative bodies, with women constituting over 40% of parliamentary seats in some cases. The suspension of a female senator—especially in a case where the punishment is being questioned—only reinforces structural barriers that discourage women from pursuing political office.

“Her suspension also has serious consequences for the people she represents. Her constituents in Kogi Central are now effectively left out. By removing her from office for half a year, the Senate has, in effect, denied her constituents a seat at the table where critical national decisions are made. This raises fundamental concerns about democratic representation—should a constituency be punished alongside its senator? What mechanisms are in place to ensure that the people of Kogi Central continue to receive fair representation in the absence of their elected senator? The Senate must consider the broader consequences of such decisions and ensure that its disciplinary measures do not come at the expense of democratic governance.

“The National Assembly should be a space for diverse perspectives, yet this action raises concerns about whether opposition voices are being silenced. While legislative discipline is necessary, it must be exercised with fairness and consistency.”

Mamedu, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to gender justice and democratic integrity, stating:

“ActionAid Nigeria respects the institution of the Senate, but we also urge it to uphold democratic principles by allowing room for dissenting voices rather than silencing them. The credibility of any democratic institution lies in its ability to accommodate differing perspectives, protect fundamental human rights, and ensure justice for all, regardless of gender, status, or political affiliation.”

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world in commemorating International Women’s Day, ActionAid Nigeria calls on the government to accelerate progress toward gender equality by strengthening policies that promote women’s political participation. Creating a fair, transparent, and safe environment for female politicians to emerge and thrive is a critical development goal that must not be undermined by institutional bias or abuse of power.

Mamedu said failure to act on these demands will send a dangerous message about Nigeria’s commitment to gender justice and human rights. The credibility of the Senate—and indeed, our democracy—is at stake.