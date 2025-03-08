Conference Explores AI’s Potential in Fraud Detection

Omolabake Fasogbon…

Amid rising concerns around Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven fraud, anti-fraud professionals are set to come together to chart way forward with technology tools.

The professionals would be converging for the 8th Anti-Fraud National Conference of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), where they will be exploring solutions to tackle evolving fraud landscape and develop workable solutions.

President of ACFE, South West Chapter, Nigeria, Dr. Titilayo Fowokan highlighted the urgency to address the intersection of technology and fraud, prompting the conference theme, “Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics: Harnessing the Potentials for Forensic Fraud Investigation, Internal Auditing and Enterprise Risk Management”.

She said the theme of the conference holding between 19th and 22nd of March, further underscores the growing reliance on advanced technologies in both perpetrating and detecting fraud.

“The rapid evolution of technology including AI, and machine learning has significantly altered the business landscape, introducing new risks and vulnerabilities to fraud and fraudulent activities. The conference is thus designed to provide participants with the essential skills and understanding to navigate the complexities of fraud prevention in a technology-dominated landscape,” she added.

Fowokan hinted further on the programme taking place in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state to be platform for diverse stakeholders to exchange ideas.

“The conference will bring together diverse stakeholders, including ICPC and EFCC members to share insights based on their experience. It will highlight the dual nature of AI, which can be used for both fraudulent and anti-fraud purposes, understanding this duality is crucial for effective fraud prevention and detection,” she added.