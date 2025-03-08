  • Saturday, 8th March, 2025

Aviation Unions Demand Redeployment of Customs Officials Involved in Assault of AVSEC Director

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Chinedu Eze

Three aviation unions have demanded the redeployment of the Nigeria Customs Service Area Controller in charge of Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal (PCT) and all the Customs officers involved in the assault on the Director of Aviation Security (AVSEC) Services of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) within 14 days.

In a statement signed by the branch secretary, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), John Ogbe, Secretary Lagos Branch, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Agbor John and branch Secretary, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Emmanuel Okon, the unions urged government to clearly define the duties and roles of the Customs operation in a bonded warehouse in civil aviation.

The unions also called on government to immediately reduce the numbers of Custom officers operating in civil aviation as obtained globally and also called on FAAN management to immediately sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with all paramilitary agencies at the airports, defining their scope, roles and responsibilities.

The unions warned that if their demands were not met within fourteen days the unions cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony at the Lagos airport.

