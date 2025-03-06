Police Arrest Suspect with Human Skulls, Firearms in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Command has arrested a suspect, Ovuta Chigozie, with two human skulls and three locally made guns.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, SP Joshua Ukandu, the suspect is from Okoffia community in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ukandu, “During further interrogation, Chigozie confessed that the human skulls were given to him for the preparation of a spiritual concoction. Authorities are actively pursuing the individual mentioned in connection with this case.

“In a separate operation, while tracking a stolen tricycle, operatives of the command uncovered a criminal syndicate specialising in altering the colours of stolen tricycles from neighbouring states.

“This operation led to the arrest of Nweke Chukwudi ‘m’, Nwankwo Obinna ‘m’, John Abba ‘m’, and Uche Abba ‘m’. Three stolen tricycles were recovered from the suspects, who admitted to receiving the vehicles from accomplices for colour modifications.”

The police spokesman said that all suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state, and further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity around them.