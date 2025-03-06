  • Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Martinez Fires Inter Milan into Advantage against Feyenoord 

Featured | 49 minutes ago

Lautaro Martinez was on target as Inter Milan took a commanding 2-0 lead against Feyenoord in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Marcus Thuram opened the scoring seven minutes before the break when he stabbed home Nicolo Barella’s looping ball into the box from close range.

Kristjan Asllani’s free-kick from 25 yards was tipped over the bar by Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther in the final action of the first half.

But Inter doubled their lead five minutes after the interval as captain Martinez fired high into the roof of the net from Piotr Zielinski’s lay-off.

It was the Argentine’s 18th goal in the competition and took him one clear of the legendary Sandro Mazzola as the club’s record scorer in the European Cup/Champions League.

Polish midfielder Zielinski had a chance to get on the scoresheet when Thuram was fouled in the box by Jeyland Mitchell – but Wellenreuther got down low to his right to save the penalty.

The return leg takes place at the San Siro on Tuesday, 11 March (20:00 GMT).

RESULTS 

UCL

Feyenoord 0-2 Inter

B’Munich 3-0 Leverkusen 

Benfica 0-1 Barcelona 

PSG 0-1 Liverpool 

Europa League 

(Playoffs)

Alkmaar v Tottenham 

FCSB v Lyon

Fenerbahce v Rangers

Sociedad v Man Utd

Ajax v E’Frankfurt

AS Roma v Bilbao

Bodo/Glimt v Olympiacos

Plzen v  Lazio

