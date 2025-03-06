Globacom Offers SIM-less with e-SIM, 5G Free Data    

Nigerians now have the opportunity to switch over to the Glo network through an e-SIM without having to worry about space for a physical SIM.

Globacom disclosed in a statement that a generous bonus of 5GB data comes with every e-SIM activated when the customer buys a data plan of N1,500 or more.

The e-SIM is a software-based digital chip built directly into smartphones or wearable devices, thus eliminating the need for a physical SIM card for customers.

It enables customers to have seamless switching between numbers without a physical SIM and is ideal for upwardly mobile people who travel frequently.

Another advantage of the e-SIM is security. Unlike physical SIM, it’s harder to remove from devices. It is also eco-friendly and reduces plastic waste.

This launch of the e-SIM enables Globacom to cater to high-net-worth individuals and enterprise customers, and it also reinforces the company’s commitment to providing seamless and future-ready services to customers.

Existing Glo customers can enjoy “SIM-less” freedom with the Glo e-SIM, while customers on other networks can now join the Glo network with e-SIM as an additional SIM.

A customer seeking to activate the e-SIM can check the compatibility of the mobile handset by dialling *#06# on his or her phone.

If an EID number reflects on the mobile screen, the device is e-SIM compatible.

“The customer can then proceed to the nearest Gloworld shop or Glo Dealer outlet to migrate to e-SIM.

The process takes only a few minutes and the customer can thereafter begin to enjoy the use of an e-SIM”, the Marketing Department disclosed.