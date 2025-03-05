UNESCO, EU Unveil Project to Strengthen Education Policies in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has unveiled the second phase of its education initiative project to strengthen education policies and build teachers’ capacity and resilience in Katsina State.

The second phase of the four-year project, tagged: ‘Expand, Integrate and Strengthen Systems (EISS) to Build Teachers’ Capacity and Resilience in Katsina State’, is funded by the European Union (EU).

With support from the Federal and State Ministries of Education, the project is being implemented by UNESCO in Katsina, Adamawa, Plateau, Oyo, Enugu and Bayelsa States in order to build the capacity of 20,000 teachers in the benefiting states.

Speaking at the ceremonial launch of the project at the Katsina State Government House, Wednesday, the UNESCO Representative to Nigeria, Albert Mendy, said the project would review and implement educational policies and programmes in the state.

He said the project would also strengthen the state’s educational system by improving quality teaching and learning through enhanced teacher education programmes and improved teacher resilience.

Mendy said: “The objectives of this project are to review, strengthen and implement education policies and programmes by addressing teacher shortage and work conditions.

“It will also reinforce and support individual teacher capacities by developing an expanded teacher programme with a focus on resilience in fragile context, and build better teacher connections to their students and colleagues in the communities.”

Launching the EU-UNESCO project, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda vowed to provide necessary policy backing for the implementation of the project’s objectives in the state.

He said the project aligns “perfectly” with his administration’s vision of inclusive and quality education for all, adding that the state government was committed to ensuring that girls, persons with disabilities and out-of-school children have access to learning opportunities.

He explained that the project comes at a crucial time when the state government is intensifying efforts to enhance literacy, digital education, technical skill training and community engagement in the education sector.

He commended the EU and UNESCO for their unwavering commitment in supporting the state government’s education and social development initiatives.

Radda said: “Through this project, we seek to expand access to quality education for all, particularly in the rural and underserved areas, improve teachers’ training and curriculum development to meet global standards.

“As a government, we are fully committed to supporting and sustaining the objectives of the EU-UNESCO project. We will continue to provide necessary education policy backing in terms of resources and institutional support to ensure the implementation of the project across the state.”

Governor Radda, however, directed the state Ministry of Education to provide office accommodation for the staff of the project for its immediate implementation.

He also inaugurated the state Project Steering Committee headed by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Zainab Musawa, to provide overall guidance for the implementation of the project.