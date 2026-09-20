Kogi Loses Ex-Gov Ibrahim Idris, Declares Three Days for Mourning

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris, describing his passing as a profound loss to the state and Nigeria.

A statement by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja Sunday, revealed that Governor Ododo has declared a three-day period of mourning in honour of the late former governor and directed that the national and the state flags be flown at half-mast across government offices and other designated public institutions in the state throughout the mourning period.

Ododo had earlier visited the residence of the late Idris where he commiserated with members of the Idris family.

“In a condolence letter addressed to the family of the late Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, Governor Ododo said the death of the former governor had robbed the state of an eminent son who devoted a significant part of his life to the service of the people.

“The governor also declared that the late former governor would receive a state burial, with the Kogi State Government taking full responsibility for all burial expenses and making the necessary arrangements to accord him the honour befitting a former governor of the state.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Idris served as Governor of Kogi State from 2003 to 2011, during which he contributed significantly to the development of the state and its institutional growth.

“Governor Ododo noted that the administration of the late former governor witnessed important interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical sectors, adding that the impact of his years in office would remain part of the developmental history of Kogi State.”

According to him, “Beyond the projects and policies associated with his administration, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris would be remembered as a public servant who committed himself to the responsibilities entrusted to him by the people.

“His years in public office formed an important chapter in the political and developmental journey of Kogi State.”

Governor Ododo urged the family to draw strength from the enduring memories of his service and the positive impact he made on the lives of many people.

The governor said that while the state mourned the former governor, his death also provided an opportunity to reflect on a life dedicated to public service and the growth of Kogi State.

On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, Governor Ododo extended his deepest condolences to the Idris family, friends, associates and all those who mourn the former governor.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and give the family and the people of Kogi State the strength to bear the irreparable loss.