Lagos Contemporary Circus Festival Set for October

The National Theatre will stage a bold theatrical event as it prepares to host ‘Circus in Motion: The Lagos Contemporary Circus Festival 2026.’ Scheduled for October 3rd to 4th, the landmark festival promises to transform the iconic Iganmu cultural hub into an arena of high-flying acrobatics, contemporary dance, and other ground-breaking theatrics.

Organised by the National Theatre in collaboration with international art collectives, the upcoming two-day showcase marks Nigeria’s first major foray into the world of contemporary circus—a movement that discards traditional animal acts in favour of story-driven acrobatics, human athleticism, and dramatic narrative.

‘Circus in Motion’ aims to blend West African performance art with global circus traditions. The festival programme features high-wire routines, aerial silks, contortionism, and illusion acts set to live drumming and modern Afrobeat arrangements.

Local troupes—including home-grown acrobats trained across Lagos—will share the arena with international performers, creating a unique cross-cultural spectacle.

Performers will execute synchronized drop routines high above the stage floor. Live soundscapes combining traditional talking drums with contemporary jazz and brass.

Giant stilt-walkers, fire-spinners and ground-level physical comedy integrated into the audience spaces. Guest showcases featuring international illusionists alongside West African physical storytelling.

Organisers expect thousands of art enthusiasts, families, and international tourists to fill the National Theatre’s main halls over the festival weekend.

By staging ‘Circus in Motion,’ the National Theatre continues its mission to broaden Lagos’ performing arts calendar, establishing the metropolis as a hub for avant-garde circus arts in West Africa.