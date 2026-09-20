Shettima To Lead Nigeria’s Delegation To 81st UNGA Kicking Off Tuesday In New York 

.Govs Fubara, Lawal, ministers, top officials on VP’s entourage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mandated Vice-President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Shettima, according to a release issued on Sunday by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, will lead a high-level delegation comprising Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State; ministers and other senior government officials.

The 81st UNGA General Debate will hold from September 22 to 28, 2026, under the theme, ‘Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.’

At the General Debate, Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, outlining the country’s position and priorities on major global issues with implications for national development, peace and security, economic growth and international cooperation.

The vice-president will also participate in high-level meetings during the UNGA week, including engagements on the Right to Development, climate action and other issues of strategic importance to Nigeria and the African continent.

Shettima is also expected to join other world leaders at the traditional reception for Heads of Delegation and participate in a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries, international organisations and development partners on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

The engagements will provide Nigeria an opportunity to advance President Tinubu’s economic diplomacy, deepen strategic partnerships and strengthen the country’s voice on reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance and multilateral cooperation.

Shettima will return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in New York.