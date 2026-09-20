Tinubu Hails Winners Of By-elections In Delta, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano 

* Says recorded victories show Nigerians trust in APC’s capacity to govern effectively

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated the winners of the by-elections held over the weekend in five constituencies across Gombe, Kano, Bauchi and Delta States.

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates won four of the five seats, while the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) secured one.

The successful APC candidates are Kallamu MaiJama’a, Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State; Husseini Datti, Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano State; Okolosi Ator, Udu State Constituency in Delta State; and Yakubu Ali, Disina State Constituency in Bauchi State.

Adamu Yakubu of the APM won the Sakwa State Constituency seat in Bauchi State.

The president, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the victories recorded by APC candidates once again demonstrate the confidence Nigerians repose in the party’s capacity to govern effectively and deliver shared prosperity.

“I am encouraged by the support Nigerians at the grassroots continue to show for our party and for the difficult but necessary reforms our administration has implemented over the past three years.

“I urge Nigerians to remain steadfast and not be swayed by political opportunism. The benefits of these reforms will become increasingly evident as we enter the next phase of our programme,” Tinubu stated.

The president urged the winners to justify the confidence their constituents have placed in them through diligent and effective representation.

He also encouraged the other candidates to accept the outcome in good faith and continue contributing to the democratic process.

Tinubu commended voters and security agencies for maintaining peace and order during the elections while also applauding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for successfully conducting the polls following the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

The president urged INEC to build on the progress recorded in the by-elections and address any shortcomings ahead of future polls, particularly the general election scheduled for January and February 2027.