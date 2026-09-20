Nwabueze Charges Financial Journalists to Promote Tax Literacy

The Tax Ombud/Chief Executive of the Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr. John Nwabueze, has charged financial journalists across the country to promote tax literacy and foster a better understanding of Nigeria’s ongoing tax reforms aimed at deepening national prosperity.

Dr. Nwabueze made the call recently at the 36th Anniversary Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) in Lagos, where he spoke on the theme, “Building Taxpayer Confidence and Trust in Nigeria’s Tax Reform Agenda.”

According to the Tax Ombud, FICAN serves as an important bridge between policy institutions and the public, as financial journalists help translate government’s fiscal policies and positions into information that businesses, households, investors and policymakers can understand.

Dr. Nwabueze identified five key areas where financial journalists can make a significant contribution. These include explaining the law and its practical implications; examining implementation rather than merely reporting announcements; distinguishing lawful tax planning from tax evasion; investigating administrative fairness; and promoting financial and tax literacy.

He stressed that the public needs reporting that explains not only how much revenue is collected, but also the relationship between revenue generation, public expenditure, service delivery and economic development.

“The media’s role is not to endorse every government policy or oppose every reform. It is to inform the public, ask difficult questions, verify claims and hold institutions accountable. A trusted financial press strengthens the quality of public discourse,” Dr. Nwabueze told the journalists.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his leadership and commitment to reforming Nigeria’s tax and revenue administration framework for greater fairness, inclusiveness and sustainability, the Tax Ombud said the comprehensive tax and revenue reforms had, most importantly, given rise to the establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombud to promote confidence in the tax system.

Dr. Nwabueze said the Office of the Tax Ombud is committed to contributing to a broader understanding of the objectives and outcomes of the tax reform agenda.

“We must build institutions that taxpayers can approach with confidence and revenue authorities can engage with constructively. The objective is to strengthen lawful administration and encourage responsible engagement,” he stated.