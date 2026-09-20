Buratai: Timely Military Information Is Essential to Winning War Against Insurgency

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has said that the timely dissemination of information by the military is essential to winning the war against insurgency and countering violent extremist propaganda.

General Buratai made the remarks when he received a delegation from the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) Annual Lecture and Awards Committee in Abuja over the weekend.

He said the military’s failure to effectively project its operations and provide timely information could undermine its strategy and operational effectiveness.

Buratai said: “If you don’t project yourself, if you don’t get your information out as timely as possible, then be assured that even your battle will be lost. Your strategy will be ineffective.”

The former Army Chief described defence journalism as a critical tool for informing the public about the challenges, achievements and prospects of the defence sector.

He recalled that during his tenure as COAS, the Nigerian Army deliberately strengthened its relationship with the media by allowing defence correspondents to accompany troops to operational theatres.

According to him, the decision was partly aimed at countering the propaganda machinery of Boko Haram insurgents, who used the media to spread their ideology and demoralise citizens and troops.

He said: “The terrorists, insurgents, use the media very strongly to propagate their ideas, to demoralize the citizens and even demoralize the military, and the best way to counter it, as we did, was to carry the press along and they report right on the scene.”

Buratai recalled an operation during which journalists accompanied a military convoy advancing towards Gamboru Ngala after troops had cleared Mafa and Dikwa.

He said the convoy was ambushed en route, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to a general and another soldier.

According to him, the incident was reported live, enabling the military and the media to provide first-hand accounts of the operation and counter the insurgents’ propaganda.

He said: “Those issues were reported live, and we now broke the Boko Haram information and media propaganda back, so they could no longer have the monopoly to tell the world, to spread rumours.”

Buratai commended defence correspondents for their role in reporting security operations and urged the media and the military to sustain their relationship in the interest of national development and security.

Earlier, the DECAN President, Odita Sunday, said the delegation visited Buratai’s residence to formally notify him of his nomination and invitation to serve as guest lecturer at the 2026 Annual Lecture and Awards Ceremony.

Odita said Buratai’s experience in military leadership, national defence and security matters would contribute significantly to discussions on emerging threats, as well as the use of technology and intelligence in modern security operations.

He said the lecture would provide an avenue for policymakers, security professionals, journalists, academics and other stakeholders to examine Nigeria’s evolving security environment and proffer practical, home-grown solutions to the emerging security threats confronting the nation.

Odita added that the annual lecture and awards ceremony would also recognise individuals and institutions whose contributions had advanced national security, defence and responsible journalism in Nigeria.

