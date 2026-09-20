Imansuaghon Mourns Orbih, Recalls His Kindness During Trying Times

A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Edo State governorship aspirant, Mr. Kenneth Imansuaghon, has described late Chief Dan Osi Orbih as a courageous, compassionate and loyal politician whose death has left a deep vacuum in Edo State’s political landscape.

Imansuaghon, who spoke in an emotion-laden statement, said he received the news of Orbih’s passing with shock and sadness, recalling that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national leader was not only a consummate politician but also a man whose kindness touched many lives, especially during moments of adversity.

Imansuaghon, popularly known as the ‘riceman’, said one of the greatest acts of kindness he would never forget was Orbih’s support after he was involved in an accident and was receiving treatment in a London hospital.

The educationist also recalled that during the administration of former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole, he and Orbih jointly led the opposition in the state, describing the deceased’s residence as the rallying point for party faithful and democracy advocates.

He said: “When I had an accident, Dan was one of those who sent money to me in my hospital bed in London. Dan Orbih, late Chief Tony Anenih and Senator Clifford Ordia stood by me during that difficult period. I will never forget that gesture. Some of us can only reciprocate such kindness today through prayers and honouring his memory.

“Dan was a man of uncommon courage. At the height of the political struggle, his house became our meeting point. He never wavered in defending democracy and standing by those he believed in.”

Imansuaghon also reminisced about Orbih’s colourful personality and uncommon ability to inspire supporters during political campaigns, noting that the late PDP stalwart brought humour and entertainment into politics.

Imansuaghon noted that Orbih remained a committed party man who loved Edo people passionately and dedicated his life to the advancement of democracy.

“Under his leadership, we both toured the 192 wards campaigning. He was kind-hearted, loyal to his party and deeply committed to the people of Edo State,” he said.

“Orbih was a fair and just politician. During the 2022 national delegate contest in Esan South East Local Government Area, which I defeated Giwa Agbomerere, Orbih faced intense pressure that my name should be dropped because I will vote Atiku Abubakar instead of Wike even at gun point.”

He resisted the pressure and kept my name on the list that I won the contest squarely and that his conscience won’t take it if he removed my name from the delegates’ list.

Imansuaghon extended heartfelt condolences to Orbih’s wife, children and the entire Orbih family, particularly Frank and Fred Orbih, praying that God would grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family. May God comfort them all. We will never forget the gift of Dan Orbih to humanity and to Edo politics,” Imansuaghon added.