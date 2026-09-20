UK Urges Households to Stockpile Food as Europe Braces for Conflict With Russia

*UK revives ‘war book’, tells citizens to prepare for severe disruption from war, cyberattacks, extreme weather

*Polish PM warns Russia may test NATO with ‘accidental’ drone, missile strikes

*Germany steps up civil defence, military preparedness amid Russian threat

Sunday Ehigiator

The United Kingdom has urged households to keep stocks of food and drinking water at home in preparations for severe national disruption, including the possibility of war, cyberattacks and extreme weather, amid mounting concerns across Europe over Russia’s confrontation with the West.



The advice, reported by the BBC and other British media, was part of a wider national resilience campaign intended to ensure households could cope during major emergencies.

The UK government has also begun work on a new version of its so-called “war book”, a contingency planning document that had not been substantially updated for decades.



Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, told lawmakers yesterday that intelligence from NATO allies, Ukraine and Polish sources indicated that Russia could attempt hybrid drone and missile attacks against countries supporting Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany’s defence leadership has also called for a faster expansion of the country’s armed forces in response to the perceived Russian threat, alleging that Moscow was increasing its military capacity and using hybrid methods to destabilise Western societies.



Although the British government did not say that war with Russia was imminent, the preparation for emergencies was due to serious warnings from European officials about Russian military activity, cyber operations, sabotage and potential attacks on NATO territory.



Britain’s Chief of the Defence Staff, Sir Richard Knighton, reportedly described the current security environment as the “most dangerous” period of his 35-year military career.

The UK government’s preparedness campaign was designed to cover a range of emergencies, not war alone.

But explicitly including conflict, alongside cyberattacks and hostile-state activity, brought renewed public attention to the possibility that Britain could be affected by a wider European conflict.



The British preparedness drive followed a warning by Western intelligence officials that Russia could be laying administrative groundwork for a new troop mobilisation following its parliamentary elections.

Russia’s three-day parliamentary election began on Friday and is scheduled to conclude today (Sunday).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously claimed that Russia could seek to add hundreds of thousands of troops to its military after the election.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, dismissed speculation about a new mobilisation as “nonsense”.

Western officials have also expressed concern that any additional Russian manpower could eventually be deployed beyond Ukraine, including along Russia’s western frontier with NATO.

The concerns have been compounded by a series of alleged Russian-linked cyber, sabotage and other hybrid operations across Europe.



In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told lawmakers yesterday that intelligence from NATO allies indicated that Russia could attempt hybrid drone and missile attacks against countries supporting Ukraine.

Tusk said the attacks could deliberately be presented as accidents to test the alliance’s response and weaken support for invoking NATO’s collective-defence mechanism.



“There is a real risk that the territory of one or several NATO countries on the eastern flank may be entered by drones or other types of missiles, which may even cause destruction,” Tusk told parliament.

“And the official narrative will be that this is an accident and that there is no reason for anyone to contemplate any response from NATO.”



According to the Polish government, Tusk said late autumn and winter could be the war’s most critical period and warned that Russia was using new jet-powered drones capable of operating at greater speed and altitude.

He said Russia’s objective was also to undermine NATO’s cohesion and the credibility of Article 5, which commits members to collective defence.



“Russia does not need to cross our border. It is already waging a hybrid war against us using drones, acts of sabotage and disinformation on the internet,” Tusk said.

He added: “We are not seeking war, but if anyone dares to attack us, they will face a resolute response from us and our allies.” Tusk also warned against domestic political narratives that could weaken European unity.

“Whipping up hostility towards the European Union, towards our allies, towards Ukrainians, is directly implementing Russia’s strategy. Everyone must finally understand this,” he said.



Against this backdrop, the UK Ministry of Defence argued that London’s position was defensive.

The ministry said: “The UK is not seeking confrontation, but alongside our allies, we are ready to defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Britain has increased its military involvement in NATO’s eastern-flank defence, including deploying Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters for air-defence duties alongside allied forces.

The UK has also continued military support for Ukraine, including assistance involving Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Russia has repeatedly condemned Western military aid to Kyiv and warned that countries supplying weapons could face consequences.



The widening confrontation has raised concern about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, with European officials increasingly focusing on cables, energy networks, transport systems, communications and digital infrastructure.

Germany is also reassessing its preparedness. Deutsche Welle reported in August that Germany was strengthening civil defence and emergency preparedness following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a series of security incidents involving critical infrastructure.



German authorities have also investigated suspected sabotage incidents involving power infrastructure. Reuters reported earlier this month that two incidents targeting Germany’s electricity network occurred within 24 hours, amid growing concerns about hybrid warfare.

Germany has also been developing broader contingency planning for scenarios ranging from hybrid attacks to a potential NATO conflict, reflecting the country’s role as a major logistical hub for allied forces.

Other European countries have gone further in preparing civilians for possible emergencies.

Sweden has expanded its civil and military preparedness since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while Finland maintains a large, trained reserve alongside universal male conscription.

The emerging European approach therefore extends beyond preparations for a conventional ground war.

Cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation, attacks on energy infrastructure and disruption of communications are increasingly regarded as potential components of modern conflict.

For Britain, the immediate government message was therefore one of resilience rather than an announcement that war was imminent.

Households were encouraged to keep basic supplies on hand and consider how they would cope with major disruption.